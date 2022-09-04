Anonymous coach gives ultimate praise of Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase
Raise your hand if you got Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase in fantasy. Now raise your hand if you didn’t, but you wish you did.
Chase made a very memorable mark on the league last season setting numerous records as one of the best rookie receivers of all time.
The second-year talent has already received praise from the players, coaches, and NFL executives following his historic 2021 performance, and heading into the upcoming season he gets one more kudo from a “neutral party.”
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager discusses the Bengals’ joint practices with the Rams on a podcast and claimed that one of his inside sources called Chase “absolutely amazing.”
"“I got a text from somebody who’s been at the joint practices. On neither coaching staff, but someone neutral at the Rams-Bengals joint practices and they’re like ‘Ja’Marr Chase is absolutely amazing.'”"
Cincinnati Bengals have one of the league’s top wide receivers in 2022
Many are projecting Chase to enjoy just as much success in his second season as he did in his first, albeit with a slight drop-off in production.
Chase no longer gets the benefit of the doubt after going for 81 catches, 1,455 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns last season. The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year is no doubt going to get double-teamed all over the field, which could create more open looks for teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
Chase will assume his spot as the Bengals’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2022, yet he’ll face an incredibly tough challenge to replicate his numbers, and this season will test how well he can overcome adversity.
Chase doesn’t need any more praise this season — he just needs the confidence and mentality to keep performing at an elite level.