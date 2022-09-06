Bengals vs Steelers Prediction and Odds for Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 season. In this intense division rivalry, who will come out on top?
Cincy won the series against Pittsburgh last season and enter this matchup with many of the same key roster pieces. The one big change? A remodeled Bengals’ offensive line. The Steelers arguably experienced more of a makeover this offseason, though, and will look to start the post-Big Ben era with a bang.
Here are the odds and predictions for the game.
Bengals vs Steelers Odds Week 1
The betting odds on FanDuel have the Bengals as -6.5 favorites at home. The Bengals’ moneyline sits at -270 while the Steelers’ moneyline sits at +220. The total for the game is set at an over/under of 44.5 points.
Bengals vs Steelers Prediction Week 1
FanDuel favors the Bengals at home, but the spread suggests it could be a closer game than fans might expect.
Cincy have the offensive firepower to blow Pittsburgh out of the water, and the team’s defense should be able to handle a weakened Steelers squad that’s still trying to find its identity. The Steelers have some viable weapons in Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens, but that’s nothing compared to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
Quarterback Joe Burrow sat out for much of preseason due to an appendectomy, yet we expect him to pick up right where he left off in 2021. Steelers running back Najee Harris might sneak a few touchdowns in, but this one goes to the Bengals.
Our final prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 14.