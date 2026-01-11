2025 Cincinnati Bengals season report card for coaches & all three phases

Finishing 6-11 was not exactly what anyone thought the Cincinnati Bengals’ record would be heading into the 2025 season. The bottom-line results were simply unacceptable, but much of it stemmed from yet another major injury from Joe Burrow.

But Joe Flacco played plenty well enough in Burrow's stead to keep Cincinnati in the playoff mix. For one reason or another, these Bengals couldn't play complementary football often enough to avoid double-digit losses on the year.

Surely, most thought that Week 18 would end in a win and the Bengals would finish out on a high note. Not to be the case, as they fell 20-18 to the last-place, even more dysfunctional Browns.

With this season wrapped up, it’s time to take a look at what worked and what didn’t work, a Bengals report card if you will.

Offense: A

This offense is powerful and so much fun to watch. Whether it was Joe Flacco or Joe Burrow at quarterback this offense typically scores at least 30 points. The Bengals have a solid wide receiver group, and have developed a great group of tight ends over the years.

The run game improved as the season went on with Chase Brown coming into his own, and the return of Samaje Perine definitely paid off. In Week 9 against the Bears, Flacco had a career high 470 passing yards, and in Week 13, Joe Burrow returned for Thanksgiving night to bring home an epic win.

With the QBs firing on all cylinders for the most part, the rushing attack's rise, and the long-awaited stability on the offensive line, the Bengals O earns a solid "A'" grade.

Special Teams: A

The Bengals special teams were great this season. Evan McPherson has hit his stride once again, and he has had a great season overall. McPherson made 25 of his 28 field goal attempts, with his long being 63 yards out.

Ryan Rehkow was also great this season, averaging around 50 yards per punt. Rehkow (unfortunately) punted a lot this season, but he is definitely one of the best in the league, so there’s that. McPherson and Rehkow together have been a reliable duo this season; they’ve been one of the only things that has worked well this season.

Defense: D

Ironically, ever since the Bengals were knocked out of playoff contention, this defense played much better. However, the defense was the problem for the majority of the season, as the Jets and Bears games slipped away because of critical errors in the final quarter of both demoralizing defeats.

Not to mention, Joe Flacco played great in both of those contests, putting up a cumulative total of 80 points. Unfortunately, missed tackles and explosive runs became defining characteristics for the defense this year, earning them a “D” grade overall.

Coaching: D

After Week 18’s brutal loss, the grade needed to be lowered for sure. Both Zac Taylor and Al Golden have let the team down this season.

Golden, who was supposed to help fix the team’s defensive woes, has come up short, and has not delivered the way fans had hoped. A solid defensive coordinator makes all the difference, just look at what Robert Saleh has done for an injury-filled 49ers defense this season – they are playoff bound.

Taylor has often been on the hot seat at least amongst fans in recent years, but finishing the season 6-11 with Burrow or Renaissance Flacco as your quarterback is an issue. This goes back to timely play-calling and the ability to manage the end of games, two traits that were absent nearly all season.

