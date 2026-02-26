2026 NFL Combine: Why Mansoor Delane fits the Bengals' script on the outside

As the combine takes over Indianapolis, the Cincinnati Bengals remain under pressure to find a contributor on night one that can become a core piece far beyond 2026. After the 2025 season saw the defense struggle to find consistent playmakers outside of their young core, the front office might zero in on a premium position: boundary corner.

Let's explore why LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane could be a fit in Cincinnati, despite the emergence of Bengals breakout star DJ Turner at the position.

The Target: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

If you were to design a corner to thrive in the AFC North, he would look a lot like Mansoor Delane. At 6-foot flat, 190 lbs, Delane is a technician who transformed his draft stock after transferring from Virginia Tech to Baton Rouge.

How Mansoor Delane would fit in Bengals secondary

Delane is arguably the best pure man-coverage corner in the 2026 class. But just how good was he? Take this for context -- In his final season at LSU, he allowed a lower passer rating when targeted (26.7) than a quarterback would get for simply spiking the ball every play (39.6). Yeah, that good. He excels in press-man utilizing strong hands to jam receivers at the line while also touting elite route anticipation to mirror them through the stem.

For the Bengals, who are looking for a reliable shutdown presence to allow their safeties to be more aggressive, Delane is a plug-and-play starter.

The big question is, would drafting Delane push Dax Hill back to the nickelback position, even though he's excelled most on the perimeter? Or could it signal that Cincinnati might move off Hill in a preemptive trade, since incumbent nickel Jalen Davis re-signed before hitting free agency?

Duke Tobin has had a habit of drafting successor types in the first round of late. What Delane could represent is a long-term upgrade over Hill who'd be on a far cheaper rookie contract for the foreseeable future.

The LSU factors looms large for Mansoor Delane's chances of landing in Cincinnati

The LSU Factor: The Bengals have a well-documented affinity for LSU Tigers (see: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase).

Delane fits the high-pedigree profile Cincinnati covets -- he was a consensus All-American in 2025 and is widely regarded as having the highest football IQ of any defensive back in the draft.

Why the Combine is crucial for Mansoor Delane

For Delane, the Combine is all about the 40-yard dash — should he indeed participate. While his tape shows excellent game speed, scouts have questions about his true recovery gear. If he clocks in the mid-4.4s, he could easily vault into the top 10 picks.

Cincinnati will also be looking at his short shuttle times; his ability to transition out of his breaks is the key to his mirroring ability.

If he tests like a top-tier athlete in Indy, Delane may not even be available when the Bengals pick, but if he’s there, he could be the fix for a defense that needs to turn things around at all levels this fall.