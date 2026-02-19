How re-signing Jalen Davis may signal stunning Bengals draft plot twist

Now that's what I'm talking about! The Cincinnati Bengals, before the start of the new league year, just secured one of their few critical, must-keep free agents of the offseason!

Granted, longtime practice squad vet Jalen Davis probably didn't squeeze every dollar he could out of the Bengals at the contract negotiating table. Right guard Dalton Risner will be a tougher guy to keep. Whatever. The bottom line is, Davis is in Cincinnati to stay, per an Instagram post on his official account.

The biggest takeaway from this news is what it means for the 2026 NFL Draft.

OK but before I get into breaking that down, can I say something? It's nothing short of hilarious thatthe Bengals can't even make a straightforward Jalen Davis re-signing announcement as of this writing. Official team reporter Geoff Hobson got a post up, with a headline that begins, "Reports:" and proceeds to describe what we all know.

Is there gonna be a cool press conference for Davis? Will there be a tandem one alongside Risner? Who knows. Just an observation. Hey @BengalsPR, lemme know if you need a helping hand. I could spit out a more-than-adequate Jalen Davis press release in about five minutes flat.

Jalen Davis solidifies key nickel position, freeing up Bengals to swing big in 2026 NFL Draft

So yeah...the Bengals lucked their way into unearthing Davis as a revelation at nickel cornerback last season. It was too late, and the losses had piled up too much for it to really matter, but if Davis maintains the level of play he showed in 2025, he'll be a solid starter for at least a couple years.

Although Davis just turned 30 in early February, the advantage of being a taxi squad staple is far less wear and tear on his body. He's not your standard 30-year-old slot cornerback. Lots of tread left on his tires.

Someone should tell the Bengals that this general principle ought to apply to Trey Hendrickson to some degree, given his early-career situational role in New Orleans. But I digress.

Re: Draft strategy due to Davis re-signing: It may no longer be a lock that Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs is the pick at 10th overall if he's still on the board. As great as Downs is, Cincinnati has plenty of money to spend on a free agent. Davis sticking at nickel diminishes the versatility Downs would bring to the secondary.

Still very early, but I'm thrilled the Bengals followed at least one step of my 3,000-word mock offseason by retaining Davis.

Bengals mock offseason. Adjusted @TheAthletic formula to have IRL cap space.



A real defense. Smart. Versatile. Menacing. Front seven is loaded.



$19 million left.



This is so doable if the front office can just admit they've botched most of the last two drafts/free-agent periods pic.twitter.com/dVUgfCKshM — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) February 6, 2026

Now we'll see if ESPN ball-knower Matt Bowen's best-fit projection actually results in the Bengals scoring Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency.

As you can see above, I would love for Sonny Styles to be the pick at No. 10. Davis' presence at the nickel certainly increases the chances of that happening.

But to be honest, you know what'd possibly be cooler? If the Bengals just roll with Cook or another vet safety alongside Jordan Battle, plus Davis in the slot, and don't use one of their first three picks on the defensive backfield.

If the Bengals can get a solid defensive end like Boye Mafe in free agency, too, that doesn't become as much of a need with first-rounders Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart on the roster. I doubt the likes of David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. will last until the 10th overall pick anyway.

Considering all this context, I have the sneaking suspicion that Duke Tobin could actually make an aggressive trade up for an offensive playmaker like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, or a top wide receiver like USC slot dynamo Makai Lemon. Imagine how high the Bengals could ascend on offense with Love or Lemon in the fold.

ICYMI from this piece a while back: NFL.com guru Lance Zierlein made the following pro player comps for Love and Lemon: Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Who Dey Nation, would you be interested in adding a Gibbs equivalent to a backfield that already features Chase Brown? You know, to give Joe Burrow an absolutely lethal 1-2 tailback tandem to take the pressure off him?

Or perhaps you'd enjoy a St. Brown-esque stud to complement Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with a three-year runway before you have to pay big money to any of them?

I'm just saying. There are two whole rounds on Day 2 of the draft where the Bengals can realistically expect to find immediate defensive help. That doesn't include anything they might do in free agency.

Don't be surprised if Tobin zigs when he's expected to zag, and gets aggressive for a possibly generational offensive piece to add on the cheap — thanks to an atypical, proactive approach to keeping Davis in a Bengals uniform.