3 Bengals with the most to prove in preseason opener vs. Eagles

Talk can be pretty cheap during the dog days of training camp, but on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the field for some live preseason reps against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now we'll get to find out how some key pieces on the Bengals roster stack up to Super Bowl-caliber competition.

Even if the Iggles are sitting a lot of their key guys, GM Howie Roseman has consistently fielded the deepest rosters in the NFL year in and year out. Quality matchups against Eagles backups should give a better glimpse into what certain Cincinnati players can do more than typical exhibition fare.

Here's a closer look at the three players I'll be watching closest when the preseason kicks off in Philly. Worth highlighting before we start are the key players who won't be in action, just so you don't think I'm leaving your most intriguing Bengal out.

Zac Taylor details who will not participate in Thursday's preseason opener:



Dax Hill

Cam Taylor-Britt

Trey Hendrickson

BJ Hill

Cedric Johnson

Marco Wilson

Matt Lee



Myles Murphy needs to prove he belongs to begin Year 3

A self-admitted lackluster work ethic plagued Murphy through his first two NFL seasons. Given his lack of accrued snaps in the pros and the absence of Trey Hendrickson — who probably wouldn't have suited up for this one with a new contract in tow — Thursday is a golden opportunity for Murphy to make a strong impression.

Since being drafted in the first round back in 2023, Murphy has only three career sacks, and zero this past year. He's leaned on speed-to-power without much else in his pass-rushing arsenal. The talent has seemingly always been there for Murphy. Alas, his production doesn't come close to matching it.

taller than myles garrett

heavier than tj watt

longer arms than micah parsons

same 40 time as ceedee lamb

myles murphy is ready to breakout

Any juice the Bengals could get out of Murphy would be a welcome, pleasant surprise.

I think we already know what Joseph Ossai is. Cam Sample will be knocking off rust after missing last season with a torn Achilles. Rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart is lighting up camp, and there's an understanding he'll take time to find his stride after a contract holdout.

That adds up to all eyes being on Murphy to see if he's up to the task of either starting while Stewart gets his legs under him, or at least functioning as a viable, situational player in the defensive end rotation.

Dylan Fairchild must start strong as uncontested left guard

I've said it a lot in this space, but it bears repeating: Ja'Marr Chase believes "the sky's the limit" for this Bengals offense in 2025. How high this team can ascend, however, largely depends on how well the interior o-line holds up in front of Joe Burrow.

Former Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild is a third-round draftee who Cincinnati is leaning on a lot. He's the uncontested starter at left guard, and he had better deliver. Not that the bar was set high by his predecessor, Cordell Volson. It's just that, for the love of all that is holy, Dylan: please give us more.

Offensive line coach Scott Peters certainly expects Fairchild to look the part.

Will there be a learning curve and tempered expectations for Dylan Fairchild when the #Bengals rookie guard makes his first start Thursday night?



"No," O-line coach Scott Peters said. "If you're gonna be in there with the ones, you better be up to par."

Hard not to be bullish on the young man. Whilst often facing SEC competition as a member of high-quality Bulldogs teams, Fairchild surrendered only one sack, one QB hit, and 12 hurries on 837 pass blocking snaps in his last two years in Athens, per PFF.

To paraphrase a famous football adage, the best compliment an offensive lineman can be given is if you don't notice him at all when watching the game on the tube. That means he's doing his job. So in a funny way, I hope I don't see much out of Fairchild on Thursday. Because it'll suggest he can handle starting as a rookie in a high-pressure situation.

Tanner McLachlan's chance to flash amid crowded tight end room

Cincinnati's recent draft history has left a lot to be desired. A real danger lingers that the Bengals burned not one, but two of their precious 2024 selections on tight ends. Erick All Jr. played great as a rookie, yet had his season cut short by a knee injury that'll keep him sidelined for all of this year, too.

Then we have Tanner McLachlan. The sixth-round pick out of Arizona was seldomly heard from in '24. That trend continues. Not great, Bob.

Expectations should be tempered for any sixth-rounder. Then again, you don't want to get in the habit of squandering those late Day 3 assets. McLachlan debuted on the Bengals' preseason depth chart as the sixth-string tight end.

First Bengals depth chart of Preseason Week 1 Eagles:

Had McLachlan been further along to date, perhaps Cincinnati wouldn't have felt compelled to sign Noah Fant in free agency. Don't get it twisted — having Fant on the squad is awesome. That said, it makes McLachlan's climb to make the 53-man roster that much steeper.

Given his low status on the tight end room totem pole, I expect McLachlan to get a lot of run versus the Eagles. Here's hoping he makes the most of it. Tough scene for a young man who racked up 79 catches, 984 yards and and six TDs in two seasons of action at Arizona.

