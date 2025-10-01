3 Bengals players struggling mightily through four weeks

The Cincinnati Bengals are sporting a pedestrian 2-2 record, yet it feels like the 2025 season is about to go off the rails.

A big reason why the Bengals have gotten blown out twice in a row without Joe Burrow is due to poor performances from key players who more is expected from. With the way Cincinnati has constructed its roster via various financial and draft resources, there are a few starters in particular whose lackluster contributions stand out above the rest.

Here are the three most notable Bengals who've struggled at key spots. Fair warning: Brace yourselves for some of these numbers. They ain't pretty.

Amarius Mims, OT

When Cincinnati spent its 2024 first-round pick on Amarius Mims, the thought was he'd be a franchise cornerstone at right tackle. Although Mims played sparingly at Georgia, his raw talent and athleticism at 6-foot-8, 350 pounds had fans believing he'd be a perennial Pro Bowler.

Instead, as is the case with many recent Bengals draftees, Mims' development is has been glacial. Or even nonexistent. He doesn't look like a starting-caliber tackle, never mind an elite player. That was on full display in Week 4's 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Amarius Mims was charged with 5 pressures, 2 sacks and 2 penalties last night from PFF.



His 27.8 grade was the lowest of his career by far. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 30, 2025

Unclear what it's going to take for Mims to put it all together. It doesn't help that Cincinnati didn't solve its right guard problem at any point in the offseason. Zac Taylor has now thrust rookie fifth-rounder Jalen Rivers into a starting role, too.

Mims ranked 67th out of 81 qualifying offensive tackles last season by PFF's grades. He's only regressed thus far in 2025, dropping to 63rd out of 73. Would love to see him step up in the coming weeks. Not holding my breath that it'll happen.

Joseph Ossai, EDGE

Speaking of holding one's breath whilst hoping for the best, do we not know what Joseph Ossai is?

The Bengals thought re-signing him to the tune of $6.5 million was an acceptable answer to who would start opposite Trey Hendrickson at defensive end. What a shocker that they've proven to be wrong about that through four weeks.

This marks Ossai's fifth season as a pro. Maybe Cincinnati's brass thought his run of five sacks through the last seven games of the 2024 campaign was a sign he'd finally put it all together. At least as of Week 4, it's safe to conclude that was a misguided train of thought.

Bengals Pass Rush Win Rate by Week | Through Week 4



EDGE:

➖Hendrickson - 20.8% (18/115)

➖Stewart - 14.6% (45/115)

➖Ossai - 7.9% (93/115)

➖Murphy - 5.3% (108/115)



iDL:

➖Slaton - 8.8% (61/124)

➖Hill - 8.2% (67/124)

➖Pennel - 5.4% (92/124)

➖Jenkins - 5% (97/124)



Awful. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) September 30, 2025

The entire defensive line has looked bad aside from Hendrickson. Ossai is a decent run defender, but it's beyond disappointing how he cannot take advantage of such favorable matchups in obvious pass rushing situations while Hendrickson attracts so much attention.

Shemar Stewart can't get healthy fast enough. There's no excuse for not inserting him into the starting lineup immediately once he's ready to suit up. Because once again, Ossai isn't cutting it.

Andrei Iosivas, WR

Granted, the quarterback play from Jake Browning is rough. Nevertheless, a third-year pro like Andrei Iosivas, who racked up 36 receptions, 479 yards, and six TDs last season, should be producing at a higher clip than he has through Week 4.

Opposing defenses have a lot to account for in attempting to stop Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins alone. This gives plenty of space for Iosivas to operate. He just seemingly can't capitalize.

Is Iosivas open more often than it appears? Or are the Bengals just not focusing on him at all because he can't answer the bell? Whatever the case, it's inexcusable that Iosivas only has six targets, two catches and 34 yards after four games, good for an average of 0.33 yards per route run.

I can't put all of Iosivas' struggles on him alone. Zac Taylor's scheme is doing the offense no favors as a whole. That said, it doesn't make Iosivias' minimal Year 3 contributions any less irksome given the promise he showed entering 2025.

