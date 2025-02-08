3 Bengals players who could win major NFL awards in 2025

The awards for the 2024 NFL season have now all been officially handed out. Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was named the league's MVP, while Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley took home the Offensive Player of the Year award and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain snagged the Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed some hardware too, as quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Comeback Player of the Year for the second time in his career. Now, there's just one game left to be played and the 2024 NFL season will officially be in the books.

It's never too early to look ahead though, and this year's award winners got us thinking about Bengals players who could potentially take home some hardware next season. So with that said, here's a look at three Bengals players who could potentially win major NFL Awards for the 2025 campaign.

Joe Burrow, MVP

Comeback Player of the Year wasn't the only award that Joe Burrow was nominated for this season. He was also nominated for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, but he ultimately fell short in the voting for both awards. Overall team success definitely plays a factor in the voting process, and unfortunately for Burrow, the Bengals weren't too great in 2024. If they were better as a team, there's a real chance that Burrow could have taken home the MVP.

But, the good thing about the NFL is that there's always next year. Burrow continues to improve as a player, and if he can have a season similar to the one he had in '24 -- or an even better one -- in 2025, and the Bengals are better as a team, then he could have a legitimate chance to win the league's most prestigious individual award.

Ja'Marr Chase, Offensive Player of the Year

Ja'marr Chase was nominated for Offensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season, but he ultimately fell short of winning. He'll have another opportunity to win the award next season.

It's fair to wonder what Chase would have to do in order to win, considering the fact that he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this past season and still finished third in voting. But, as long as he's healthy and has Joe Burrow throwing him the ball, he can be expected to put up some monster numbers and he should be right back in the thick of the OPOY conversation.

Trey Hendrickson, Defensive Player of the Year

Like Chase for Offensive Player of the Year, Trey Hendrickson was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year for 2024, but ultimately fell short of winning the award despite leading the league in sacks with 17.5. Hendrickson did finish second in voting, though, so he came close to winning. Maybe next year will be his year.

Hendrickson is seeking an extension from the Bengals over the offseason, and he certainly deserves one. Assuming he indeeds sign an extension, he should head into the 2025 season ultra-motivated. If Cincinnati's defense can improve as a unit, perhaps that will be enough to push Hendrickson over the top for the DPOY award.