3 Bengals undrafted sleepers fighting for real training camp roles

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 roster is officially taking shape now that training camp is underway. Joe Burrow has had high praise for all the reinforcements brought aboard this offseason, which will make it even more difficult for rookie undrafted free agents to make the final 53-man cut.

Beyond the more obvious candidates I've covered before such as ex-Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle, now that we're just about to enter August, it'd be nice to give some of the Cinderellas stories some love. These guys have longer shots to make the cut, but could be decent candidates to stash and develop on the practice squad if nothing else.

Without further ado, let's get into some of these probable also-rans. One has a most intriguing backstory, one has uncommon physical gifts, and another was

All the gridiron's a stage for CB Ceyair Wright

Ceyair Wright is an actor with an IMDb page and all. He also happens to be good enough to earn a football scholarship to Nebraska, and played well enough there to earn a spot at Bengals training camp.

Hence the Shakespeare reference in that subheading. Wright has performed in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and now has the opportunity to perform for Cincinnati's coaching staff as a roster dark horse.

Can Wright score a part on what should be an extraordinary Bengals ensemble going forward? Well, the boundary cornerback depth beyond DJ Turner, Dax Hill, Josh Newton, and rookie third-round pick Tacario Davis does leave something to be desired. There could be a spot or two up for grabs.

Wright did play more in the slot than ever in 2025 and, per PFF, allowed a passer rating of only 84.5 in college. However, his path to the roster or to a heavy practice squad contributor role will be through special teams. The Bengals will probably side with D.J. Ivey as the last cornerback they keep.

It'll be a hard road ahead for Wright. If he can polish up his tackling technique and keep his coverage skills intact, though, he just might have a chance.

Eric Gentry's exotic traits could be weaponized on defense

Linebacker lingers as a position of need for the Bengals. Strong starts to training camp by starters Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter notwithstanding, the depth behind them is still suspect. Could Eric Gentry be a viable option?

My instinct says no. That doesn't mean Gentry is without any appeal. He's a unicorn of an athlete at 6'7" and 221 pounds who runs a sub-4.6 40-yard dash. His 6.76-second time in the 3-cone drill is in the 98th percentile amongst linebackers.

If only raw athleticism was a perfect indicator of future NFL production. With his size and quick-twitch movement skills in space, Gentry feels like a great fit for Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden's "Viper" role in his defense. That's a hybrid edge defender who can rush the passer, set the edge, but also drop out and play off-ball linebacker.

The only issue there is that new free-agent starter Boye Mafe and second-round pick Cashius Howell will take priority for reps at that Viper spot.

So while the path to progress or a meaningful role may be slow, Gentry could become a special teams ace in the meantime, and enjoy steady progress on defense as a taxi squad member.

Corey Robinson II battling for reps in swing tackle derby

Have to give powerhouse Stripe Hype writer Glenn Adams credit for putting former Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Tech transfer Corey Robinson II on my radar.

Robinson registered a nation-best 92.1 PFF pass blocking grade as the Yellow Jackets' left tackle in 2024. He then transferred to elevated competition in the SEC and gave up zero sacks last year on 445 pass blocking reps.

The major red flag for Robinson is that he's 6'4.5" and 311 pounds, which you'd hope would translate to elite athleticism. He's not, you know, Orlando Brown Jr. or Amarius Mims mammoth size. Alas, Robinson only registered a 3.95 Relative Athletic Score out of 10.

Those testing numbers might've been overlooked in Cincinnati in past years. Nowadays, the o-line is a lot more athletic. Brown wasn't a good athlete entering the NFL, but he's gotten quite a bit better since his infamously bad Combine workout.

What works in Robinson's favor is that the Bengals don't have many viable swing tackle candidates. Cody Ford is a better fit at guard and is the incumbent option by default. Beyond him, it's the likes of Andrew Coker and Javon Foster. Not the most inspiring/inspired duo of contenders.

Thus, if Robinson can flex his pass protection chops, he could be a great fit as a backup down the road in Cincinnati's pass-heavy offense.