3 big winners from Bengals victory over Browns in Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out their second consecutive win with a 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. With the win, Cincinnati was able to keep its slim playoff hopes alive for another week. The Bengals benefitted from a plethora of positive performances in the victory over Cleveland. Here's a look at three big winners from Cincinnati's side.

Jordan Battle, Safety

Jordan Battle had probably his best game of the season against Cleveland. Battle led the Bengals with seven total (six solo) tackles. He also added a tackle for loss, a pass defended and an interception to his box score. It was his first interception of the season and just the second of his career.

If you lob it up, the @bengals will POUNCE



Jordan Battle snags the INT for Cincy pic.twitter.com/QHiM7qo8fS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2024

Battle made headlines for the wrong reason when he fumbled the ball on the goal line against the Titans last weekend, but he bounced back in a big way with an excellent performance against Cleveland.

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver

Another week, another big game from Ja'Marr Chase. Against the Browns, the star receiver caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, as he continues to lead the league in all three of those categories.

With his production against the Browns, Chase broke his own franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. He also eclipsed the 1,500-yard mark for the first time in his career, which was a major goal of his.

Joe Burrow, Quarterback

It feels like Joe Burrow has been making NFL history on a weekly basis recently, and this week was no different. Burrow has been making 250-yard, three touchdown performances feel commonplace, but they're not for most quarterbacks. Burrow has now hit those marks in seven straight games, which is an NFL record

🚨🚨LEGENDARY🚨🚨#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the FIRST QUARTERBACK IN #NFL HISTORY with 250+ and 3+ TDs in seven consecutive games.



🤯🤯🤯



JOE BURROW IS AN ALL-TIME GREAT. pic.twitter.com/w3WFXdtSEa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2024

There's really nothing left to say about Burrow at this point in the season. His greatness is universally recognized, as there's no one in the league playing the quarterback position at a higher level. At this point we just have to hope that the Bengals are able to rally and make it to the playoffs, otherwise one of the best QB campaigns in recent memort will go to waste.