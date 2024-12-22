The Cincinnati Bengals need to win out and hope for some help to make it into the playoffs. Fortunately, they have Ja'Marr Chase on their side and Chase hasn't missed a beat despite the Bengals' overall disappointing season.

Since the Bengals took Chase fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's proven to be worthy of the top-five pick. Chase was breaking records as a rookie, setting the mark for the all-time franchise single-season record for receiving yards with 1,455. The previous mark had been set by Chad Ochocinco in 2007 with 1,440.

Entering the Bengals' Week 16 match-up against the in-state rival Cleveland Browns, Chase sat with 1,413 receiving yards on the year. That had him sitting in fifth all-time in single-season receiving yards. Well, thanks to his nifty chemistry with Joe Burrow, it didn't take long for Chase to break his own record.

Ja'Marr Chase breaks Bengals' single-season receiving record previously set by... Ja'Marr Chase

At this point, Bengals fans aren't surprised by anything that Chase does. While many people criticized the pick back in 2021 because of how badly the Bengals needed help on the offensive line (and let's be honest, Penei Sewell would have been nice to have on this o-line), Chase has proven that he was the right pick for the team.

Bengals fans are hoping that Chase and the offense continue to cook and that the defense can improve and help get this team to the playoffs. It's not going to be easy considering they have to get through the Broncos and Steelers in their final two games after this Cleveland game while also needing some help but all they can do is focus on the task at hand, which is winning out.

Even if the defense plays just slightly below average, that'd likely be enough to help this team win out. If they get into the playoffs, anything is possible with Chase and Burrow at the helm.