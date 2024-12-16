3 big winners from Bengals victory over Titans in Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out their second consecutive dub with a 37-27 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. With the win, Cincinnati was able to keep its slim playoff hopes alive for another week. The Bengals benefitted from a plethora of positive performances in the victory over Tennessee. Here's a look at three big winners from Cincinnati's side.
Tee Higgins, Wide receiver
Tee Higgins spent the past week hearing how important he was to Cincinnati's success, and he responded by turning in one of his best games of the season. Higgins caught five passes for 88 yards against Tennessee, including an impressive 38-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter.
Higgins was targeted eight times against Tennessee, which was the second-highest total on the team (behind Ja'Marr Chase) and he led the Bengals with an average of 17.6 yards per reception. His long-term future in Cincinnati will remain a hot topic for the remainder of the season, and performances like this one illustrate exactly why he's so valuable to the team, and why Joe Burrow is so eager for him to be brought back.
Geno Stone, Safety
After an extremely underwhelming start to his Bengals career over the first 13 weeks of the season, Geno Stone has finally strung a couple of good games together, and this is the second consecutive week we've included him in our list of winners. Last week, Stone had an interception, five tackles, a quarterback hit and a defended pass against Dallas.
He followed that up with another big performance this week. Against Tennessee, Stone had five tackles, a defended pass and another interception that he was able to take all the way to the house for a touchdown.
This is exactly the type of difference-making play that the Bengals were hoping for when they signed Stone, who led the entire AFC in interceptions last season. It took a while, but it finally looks like Stone is starting to settle in with Cincinnati. Hopefully he can continue to build on his productive play.
Chase Brown, Running back
Another week, another pivotal performance from Chase Brown out of the backfield for Cincinnati. Though he hasn't generated the same kind of headlines as the team's star quarterback and receivers, Brown's importance in Cincinnati's offense can't be overlooked.
For the fourth consecutive week, Brown had over 100 scrimmage yards (97 rushing, 16 receiving) and he consistently helped the Bengals move the chains and drive down the field against Tennessee. He also tallied two touchdowns -- one on the ground and one through the air. He now has 11 total touchdowns on the season. Brown started the season off slowly, but he's morphed into an all-purpose, three-down back for the Bengals, and he's solidified himself as Cincinnati's back of the future in the process.