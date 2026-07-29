The Cincinnati Bengals' first open training camp practice should've been an electric atmosphere full of unbridled excitement. And while Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase provided a healthy dose of that, Shemar Stewart's injury cast a dark cloud over the dawn of camp.

Stewart was carted off the field on Wednesday with what appeared to be a left knee injury. A video released by WCPO sports director Caleb Noe captured the play where Stewart went down. His leg bent at an unnatural angle. At the very least, it's a severe hyperextension. Hopefully nothing more.

We'll get more into Stewart's setback from the jump, as well as other goings-on from Bengals training camp with the action getting underway in earnest.

Shemar Stewart's injury is a major concern

Not only did the 17th overall pick from last year's draft deal with multiple injuries as a rookie, but Shemar Stewart was notoriously unpolished as a prospect from Texas A&M. The Bengals knew the risk of drafting him so high. He was going to need some serious development.

Well, between holding out during a rookie contract negotiation last offseason, poor performance in most games when he was actually on the field, and Wednesday's cruel medical setback, Stewart is at a severe deficit as is.

Although the Bengals aggressively sought up myriad upgrades to their defense, climaxing with the trade for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, anything Stewart could contribute would be a massive bonus. Instead, Cincinnati is in real danger of getting near-zero out of him him for a second straight year.

In the wake of this discouraging Stewart news, rookie second-round pick Cashius Howell could all of a sudden be in for a much bigger role sooner than anticipated. Howell's status as the highest-drafted rookie made him enough of an intriguing camp storyline. That narrative will only escalate going forward.

Ja'Marr Chase's competitive fire is in midseason form

Something of a fight broke out between Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and slot cornerback Jalen Davis, courtesy of footage from Fox19's Gabi Sorrentino:

Our first little scuffle at camp.



Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Davis got into it a bit. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nzXKL24h8w — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) July 29, 2026

This is a scene fans should absolutely love to see. The competitive juices out in full force this early on means the players are amped up and eager to put the work in this season.

Not that they weren't so motivated in years past. It's just that the vibe around these Bengals feels different. Chase posted a fiery Instagram training video on the eve of training camp, and let's just say that demeanor carried over to the gridiron.

Joe Burrow said of the minor scuffle, via CLNSCincy.com's Mike Petragila, "If you can punch someone in the face in about 15-20 seconds and then get back into (next play)...that's probably ideal."

Joe Burrow sets the tone on and off the field

Speaking of the Bengals' face of the franchise, Burrow connected with Chase on his first pass attempt of 11-on-11 session.

11 on 11 started well enough with Ja’Marr Chase catching a crossing pattern over the middle on Joe Burrow’s first pass. pic.twitter.com/jUV9or6BGc — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2026

Joe Brrr did indeed hold court with the media in a post-practice press conference as well — and had some compelling things to say.

In addition to acknowledging how strong the offseason was but emphasizing that it's on the team to "put all these pieces together", Joe Shiesty singled out a couple players of particular note.

Any notion that there's a battle for the WR3 role may be a little misguided. Burrow continues to back Andrei Iosivas on public record, making it clear he'd prefer to trust the guys he's most familiar with, as opposed to rookie fourth-round wideout Colbie Young:

"We are counting on Andrei. He knows his role, and he's going to have limited opportunities because of No. 1 and No. 5, but there's always spots where guys get injured. Then he's thrust into a must bigger role, a featured role. He's ready for that. He's worked really hard this off-season and he looks great."

Like Iosivas, Bengals running back Chase Brown is entering the last year of his rookie contract. Burrow was even more effusive in his praise of Brown, who's coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season:

"You don't have to take him off the field. [...] We're going to try to get the ball in No. 1's hands as many times as we can, but I think a close second is Chase Brown. Just because of how explosive he is, things that he can do with the ball in his hand. He's taken a leap every single year, and I can't say enough good things about him."

Quite the high praise. Burrow also stated that Brown trained as a wide receiver all offseason. He said Brown looks the part of a legitimate player at that position, rather than an occasional pass-catcher out of the backfield who lacks nuanced technique.

Dear fantasy football owners, it may be time to buy some stock in Brown.

Between a healthy Burrow, the best offensive line the Bengals have had during his career, and Brown's own personal development, this Cincinnati offense should be among the NFL's absolute elite.

Look out, rest of NFL. The Bengals are coming for everything this year.