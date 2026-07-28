There's not much to know or question when it comes to the fantasy impact of the 2026 Cincinnati Bengals. Assuming health, this is 100 percent an offense people are going to be fighting to get a piece of.

You could realistically have the QB1 in all of fantasy, in Joe Burrow, the WR1 in Ja'Marr Chase, and even a low-end RB1 in Chase Brown. Tee Higgins is also a locked-and-loaded WR2.

Throughout training camp, we may see some news and occasional shifts that impact the fantasy world, though. Consider this to be your end-all, be-all stop for precisely that: everything fantasy-related in Cincinnati.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp and preseason.

Bengals position battles with a fantasy impact

Unlike most other teams, the Bengals are essentially set at major positions. But, the one position to keep your eye on is at tight end. Mike Gesicki is the de facto no. 1, but only 38 percent of snaps last year would tell you it's anyone's game.

Watch third-year pro and former Iowa tight end Erick All. He has had a string of bad health luck, but as we know, Hawkeye tight ends are typically excellent pros, and All was trending that direction before he missed all of 2025. If he's healthy, he may overtake the TE1 spot fairly easily.

(Not Joe Burrow) and other fantasy-relevant Bengals injury news

Last season was yet another one where fantasy managers had to deal with Burrow missing a big chunk of time. But, he is healthy. Of course, he made his return late last year and now, the toe injury is even further behind him.

Should Burrow stay healthy all year, a 4,500-yard, 40-touchdown season is perfectly realistic.

Under-the-radar Bengals names to know in fantasy

Andre Iosivas could matter more than fantasy managers think

We never, ever want to speak injuries into existence. However, should Tee Higgins miss any time, as he has in recent years, then Andre Iosivas instantly becomes relevant. The Bengals found their new Tyler Boyd in Iosivas. He's a good NFL wide receiver. When he becomes the WR2, Iosivas seems to find the end zone.

In fact, even as the WR3, Iosivas still finds the end zone. He has 12 touchdowns (on 84 receptions) in three seasons.