3 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 11 vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are a walking contradiction. On one hand, they’ve dropped back-to-back embarrassing losses to the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, continuing a troubling trend that dates back to 2024: explosive offensive performances squandered by defensive meltdowns. On the other hand, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow appears poised to make a miraculous return from his toe injury.

Are the Bengals dead in the water, or on the verge of a late-season playoff push? Frustratingly, the answer to both questions is a resounding “yes,” and their trajectory may hinge on a pivotal Week 11 matchup against their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lovingly referred to as “The Unc Bowl” by fans of both teams, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers — two quarterbacks in their 40s — will face off for the second time this season. Their first meeting was a Week 7 shootout, with both veterans throwing three-plus touchdowns in a 33–31 Bengals victory sealed by an Evan McPherson field goal.

Which team will come out on top in a rematch of what many have called the "Game of the Year"? Find out what to expect in "The Unc Bowl 2: Electric Boogaloo" below.

Al Golden's defense continues to prove Lou Anarumo was not the problem

Last season, the Bengals barely missed the playoffs despite Joe Burrow leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase joining an elite group of wideouts to earn the triple crown — ranking No. 1 in receiving yards, touchdowns, and catches. For all the success of Zac Taylor’s offense, the defense was just as much of a liability, prompting a coordinator change that saw Lou Anarumo replaced by Al Golden.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t go as planned. Anarumo has quickly reclaimed his reputation as one of the league’s top defensive minds — even drawing attention as a potential head coaching candidate — while the Bengals’ defense looks worse than ever. Who could have guessed that building a strong defensive unit requires, you know, actual talent acquired through the draft and free agency?

Since a 17-16 win over the Browns in Week 1, Cincinnati’s opponents have scored 27+ points in every game. Ouch. With Trey Hendrickson set to miss another matchup, the Steelers’ defense is poised to leave Zac Taylor texting Lou Anarumo like a desperate ex begging for another chance.

Joe Flacco turns back the clock again, passes for 300+ yards and three scores

There’s been one silver lining for Bengals fans as the defense continues to light the team’s season on fire: watching Joe Flacco play in an offense featuring Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown is a barrel of fun. In just four games since being traded to Cincinnati, he’s completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,254 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown as a personal gift to my fantasy team. On almost any other roster, those numbers would likely come with a 3–1 or even 4–0 record, but since he’s on the Bengals, Flacco has gone 1–3 during that span.

If the Steelers’ offense makes mincemeat of Al Golden’s squad yet again, Flacco will need to keep winning his personal war against Father Time to keep the season alive. Facing a defense that hasn’t exactly been so hot itself, don’t be surprised if he goes off yet again.

Call me crazy, but I may just start Flacco over Lamar Jackson in fantasy this week. Now, I wouldn’t recommend the rest of you be so bold, but another big performance from the veteran signal caller is a safe bet. Bank on him throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, with Ja’Marr Chase hauling in two and Andrei Iosivas snagging the other.

Bengals lose third straight heartbreaker, this time in sudden death

The Bengals’ past two losses have broken me, replacing a naive, optimistic boy who genuinely thought Andy Dalton and Marvin Lewis could win a Super Bowl someday with a cynical, dejected man who knows the worst is yet to come. What was once my favorite part of the week — watching the Bengals play on Sunday — now leaves me asking, “Is this really worth it? Don’t I have chores I could be doing instead of putting myself through this?” But alas, I could never abandon my dear team, no matter the pain they cause me each week.

My recently discovered nihilism toward the Bengals has its advantages: I know the script, which should, in theory, soften the blow of what’s to come.

Flacco and Rodgers will go blow-for-blow in a shootout that captivates most football fans but leaves Bengals and Steelers backers reaching for their nitroglycerin pills. Zac Taylor’s team will find itself in overtime, either by throwing away a huge lead or mounting a miraculous comeback. Then, they will lose somehow.

I wish I had a better forecast, but we all know what's coming.

Final score: Bengals 30, Steelers 36

More Bengals News and Analysis