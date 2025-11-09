3 bright spots (and 2 harsh truths) amid Bengals critical bye week

All the Cincinnati Bengals can do is sit back and watch on their Week 10 bye, wondering how they could possibly have blown the chance to be a 5-4 football team instead of a lowly 3-6 outfit.

It's not a mystery as to why Cincinnati is in this mess, and has zero margin for error coming out of the bye. The defense is historically atrocious. We'll talk about the bigger-picture implications of that in the harsh truth portion of this article.

But you know what? Who cares if the 2025 Bengals need to go 8-0 or 7-1 to guarantee a shot at the playoffs? Let's try to focus on some bright spots while us Who Dey Heads sit in the sadness of what's transpired thus far.

Bright Spot No. 1: Massive improvement in the running game

Prior to the Joe Flacco trade and his ensuing legendary heater of a recent stretch, the Bengals' rushing attack was up a creek so to speak. Their offensive line couldn't run block to save their lives.

Cut to mere weeks later, and all of a sudden, something's in the water in Cincinnati to where Chase Brown and Samaje Perine have run wild on opposing defenses.

The Bengals running game has gone from the league worst to the 3rd best EPA per play. pic.twitter.com/hb6NXyMhN8 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 27, 2025

Over the last 5 weeks, the Bengals offense is



6th in EPA per play and 5th in Success Rate



They're top 10 in both Passing and Running categories. pic.twitter.com/2rQBLGi3lh — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 3, 2025

It's a shame that the o-line took so long to jell somewhat competently. Joe Burrow might not be sidelined otherwise.

The silver lining, though, is that the Bengals are running the ball better than they ever have during the Burrow era, so whenever he comes back, the hope is that continues.

Harsh Truth No. 1: Defense is likely years (not weeks) away from return to form

So many bad draft picks. A stubborn refusal to play the best, more experienced veterans. Trading away the team captain. Alienating easily your best player. You name it, the Bengals have done any and every form of self-sabotage to cause their defense to implode.

Rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter are killing this team. The lack of impact from first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart — who's now dealing with a knee injury after missing over a month with a bum ankle — has also been detrimental.

Starting safeties Jordan Battle and Geno Stone are replacement-level starters or worse. They whiffed badly on that decisive Colston Loveland touchdown in Week 9.

Other than Trey Hendrickson, who is likely not on the team in 2026, cornerback DJ Turner is the only other bright spot. Hendrickson has a hip injury at the minute, and it's exposing just how bad the talent is around him.

The defense gave up 86 points the past two weeks. Yikes.

Bright Spot No. 2: Rich investments in Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins are paying off

Ja'Marr Chase could've been had for less money before the 2024 season, when he proceeded to win the Triple Crown. The Bengals still paid him anyway, and agreed to keep Tee Higgins in the fold, too, on a WR2-caliber contract for a WR1-caliber playmaker.

Anyone who said Cincinnati couldn't or shouldn't retain its dynamic duo looks pretty dumb right about now.

It took at least one year too long to agree to terms on these deals, but my are they worthy. Chase is first in the NFL in receptions and second in receiving yards. Higgins is tied for fourth in the league with six TD catches, including three of 40+ yards.

Harsh Truth No. 2: Personnel department needs massive overhaul, but ownership wouldn't dream of it

Duke Tobin should've been fired yesterday, yesteryear, yesterdecade, never mind during the bye week. Of course not, however. The Bengals and owner Mike Brown wouldn't dream of Tobin's ouster.

There's such a small scouting department in Cincinnati, so that doesn't help Tobin flourish as the de facto GM. Nevertheless, the buck stops with him, and the embarrassment on defense is largely his doing.

Bengals picks between 10 and 60 since 2021:



➖Jackson Carman

➖Dax Hill

➖Cam Taylor-Britt

➖Myles Murphy

➖DJ Turner

➖Amarius Mims

➖Kris Jenkins



Dax Hill is the only one performing at a starter level right now.



Hard to be a team that relies on draft picks and win this way. https://t.co/DTF80GANpJ — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 1, 2025

Do I need to explain any further? Duke Tobin is bad at his job.

Bright Spot No. 3: Two extraordinary Joes

Quite self-evident, but Joe Flacco doesn't seem like a guy who's ready to retire after this season. Is it possible he could be convinced to stick around for the 2026 season? At least until another starting QB gets banged up, and then he can go elsewhere to fill in as a starter?

In all seriousness, it's awesome that Flacco has played so well in Joe Burrow's stead. It gives Bengals fans something to cheer for in the midst of yet another maddening season.

Just like last year, a QB named Joe is playing at an elite level, only to be let down by the defense. Nice that Flacco can hold the fort down, keep Sundays entertaining, and give Joe Brrr enough time to heal and not press himself back into duty.

Isn't it sad that this is the best I can come up with? Joe Flacco won't be in a Bengals uniform after Week 18. Unless he's somehow leading this team to the playoffs and Burrow isn't back. I'm clinging to the bright spot that is Flacco, because there is nothing else. The Bengals defense has taken everything and spoiled the year already.

