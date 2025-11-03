Don't let Ja'Marr Chase see this brutal alternate angle of last-minute TD vs. Bears

Emotions were running hot for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after the team's 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, climaxing with a profane eruption on the way to the locker room.

Chase had six catches for 111 yards to continue his pursuit of second straight Triple Crown season. The problem? Cincinnati's defense once again proved to be a sieve that allowed the Bears to explode for a 58-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams to Colston Loveland with 17 seconds left.

The Bengals had just wrested the lead back with two TD drives and an onside kick sandwiched in between. And an alternate angle of the decisive play makes it look even worse for Cincinnati.

Ja'Marr Chase & Bengals offense will hate this alternate angle of Colston Loveland's winning TD catch

An up-close Bears fan at Paycor Stadium captured the grisly Bengals footage of Colston Loveland's catch-and-run to the end zone, which was sparked by some of the poorest tackling you'll ever see. Ja'Marr Chase won't be a happy camper if he sees this.

Here is another great video I got at the game from row 5 on the 20 yard line. Listen to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/RyK19jJin8 — TheBearTalk (@TheBearTalkShow) November 3, 2025

Bengals safeties Jordan Battle and Geno Stone were the worst offenders here. Battle had a crack at the ball, but played it so awfully in the air that he got himself out of position to take Loveland to the turf.

Stone's total whiff on Loveland is arguably worse than what Battle did. At least a defensive back can hang his hat on lacking ball skills. In Stone's case, it looked like a rather heartless effort.

You could tell that Cincinnati was complacent and figured the offense had stolen all the momentum from the visitors. Somebody must've forgotten to tell them the game clock hadn't hit all zeroes.

As if Chase wasn't already mad enough. He didn't even hide his disappointment when he knew cameras were pointed his way afterwards. Again, warning on the profanities!

Ja’Marr Chase growing tired of postgame press conferences like this. Asked how hard is it when you’re losing? “It’s not fun when you’re losing…. I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the f—k I’m doing.” pic.twitter.com/cyKzNoOUDr — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 2, 2025

Lots of defensive nonsense to sort out during the bye week. It sure isn't Ja'Marr Chase's fault that the Bengals can't stop a soul.

Every single level of the defense is problematic. Whether it's a terrible pass rush, the inability to defend the run, horrendous play from rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, or a shabby secondary other than DJ Turner, the issues on that side of the ball are multitudinous.

What a bummer that Chase is more than living up to his new contract, only to see the defense let him down again just like last season.

More Bengals News and Analysis