3 critical Bengals roster battles to watch in preseason game vs. Commanders

The preseason football games don't count, but for the players fighting for a roster spot and snaps, it means everything. The Cincinnati Bengals have several roster battles that need to play out over the next two games. And, it's not hyperbole to say that those decisions could shape the fate of their season.

The offensive line remains on shaky ground. The questions surrounding the defense continue to swirl after a lackluster performance against Philadelphia's backup offense. Furthermore, there's one aspect of the game that has almost gone completely ignored, despite rule changes that will undoubtedly affect outcomes in 2025.

Here are three roster battles that we are looking forward to watching when the Bengals take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, which will directly affect all three phases of Cincinnati's team.

Protect 9 at ALL costs

Will the real right guard please stand up? Can someone step up other than Lucas Patrick?

The Bengals need to come out of the second preseason game with a clear and undeniable plan at the right guard position. It may be Patrick who rises to the occasion after a fiery and fierce week of training and camp practice.

Or, the coaches may give others, such as Cordell Volson or Jaxson Kirkland, a chance to earn the job. And while we are on the subject, why not put Ted Karras over there and let Matt Lee, Seth McLaughlin, and Andrew Raym battle for the center position?

Yet another option is that it will become clear to the front office and coaching staff that the answer to protecting the franchise from that position is not yet on the roster. Therefore, the front office should be scouring possible waiver-wire pickups and trade scenarios immediately.

Either way, this season hinges on Joe Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. For that to happen, he needs to stay off the ground and have enough time in the pocket to complete those passes. That will be painfully difficult to do if they can't figure out right guard before facing a ravenous Cleveland Browns pass rush in Week 1.

And however it works out, the next time Burrow gets hit, it might not be from Shemar Stewart accidentally stumbling into him, but from an inside stunt by Myles Garrett, running faster than he drives, straight towards our franchise QB.

Turns out the last line of defense is significant

Cincinnati's safety position hasn't been the same since Jessie Bates sought out greener pastures in Atlanta. After failing to address the situation through either the draft or free agency, Cincinnati is left with questions for the position.

Jordan Battle is one of the starting safeties for new defensive coordinator Al Golden. The only question is, who will start opposite Battle in the season opener?

Geno Stone is dealing with an injury that is likely to keep him out of Monday night's game versus Washington. That leaves Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony, and PJ Jules to show the coaching staff that they are ready to secure significant snaps next to Battle until Stone is ready to return.

Lately, PJ Jules is opening eyes at training camp. He's even had some snaps with the second and first team defenses in practice. With Stone convalescing for an indeterminate amount of time, Jules is in a position to make a name for himself.

Play of the day from #Bengals training camp today: PJ Jules lays out for the INT during 11-on-11.

However, if none of them can step up and hold down the defense better than they did against Philadelphia's second-team offense last week, much like right guard, the front office might have to look for outside help to address the situation.

New rules, who this?

With all of the attention this off-season going to the defense and contract extensions for Chase and Higgins, Darren Simmons' unit has gone, not under the radar, but completely silent. That changes now that games have started.

Last year, touchbacks came out to the 30-yard line. This offseason, the NFL owners approved a rule that will place touchbacks at the 35-yard line, ensuring more kickoff returns this upcoming campaign as a result.

Therefore, there is a greater emphasis on who the returner will be. And for now, Cincinnati is looking to see if running back Gary Brightwell fits the bill.

As a running back, Brightwell carried the ball three times for 9 yards against the Eagles. As a specialist, he had three returns for 93 yards, with a long of 35. He had another negated, which he almost returned for a touchdown due to a penalty.

The other returners in Philly were Isaiah Williams and Jermaine Burton. Neither of whom looked as explosive as Brightwell in that part of the game.

Cincinnati is unlikely to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster. However, if Brightwell continues to excel at returning kicks, given its increased importance this season with the new rules, Brightwell could give the coaching staff, in general, and Darren Simmons in particular, something to consider.

Jermaine Burton and Chase Brown had the most kick returns for the Bengals last year with 13 and seven, respectively. As the starting running back, don't expect Brown back there very much in 2025.

Charlie Jones, Isaiah Williams, and Kendric Pryor are the other guys on the roster who returned kicks last season.

Even though we have not seen Jones return a kick this preseason, he might be the leader in the clubhouse thanks to his one kick return for a touchdown, along with his 40 yards per return last year. Unfortunately, we did not get the opportunity to watch him have more returns due to injury.

CHARLIE JONES 100-YARD KICK OFF RETURN TO THE HOUSE 😤 💪



CHARLIE JONES 100-YARD KICK OFF RETURN TO THE HOUSE

Like Brown, if the Bengals are planning to use Jones more as a receiver this season — which appears to be the case — they might not want to expose him to the collisions associated with kickoffs. Nevertheless, the team should decide on a returner to better plan for what the rest of the roster will look like.

The intention is to give the starters more work in the matchup against Washington. It is a means to start the season off better than they typically have in Zac Taylor's tenure as head coach.

This second preseason game is also an audition to find answers at the guard and safety positions. Furthermore, deciding on whether to keep three or four running backs on the roster will have ripple effects throughout the rest of the team.

And the clock is ticking. If the front office and coaching staff do not like the answers they receive after the next game, they must immediately start exploring alternative options, whether the call comes from inside the house or outside.

