Scary Joe Burrow collision at Bengals camp actually has multiple silver linings

Quarterbacks should never go to the ground in training camp, but if you could count on any team for it to happen to, the Cincinnati Bengals are near the top of the list.

Joe Burrow has dealt with poor pass protection for his entire tenure in Cincinnati. No offense to the big men in the trenches who are doing their best to block for him. Bottom line is it's just not good enough.

That major team weakness was on full display yet again in Wednesday's practice, when Burrow was knocked to the ground in what should've been a non-contact situation. A scuffle ensued thereafter.

The good news is, Burrow avoided yet another fluke training camp injury. Beyond that positive takeaway from the unfortunate incident, here are a few other silver linings to cling to as a Bengals fan.

Shemar Stewart is increasingly living up first-round draft hype

It was the reigning 17th overall pick who stunted inside and defeated Lucas Patrick's block to get to Burrow in the first place. Now granted, Shemar Stewart had no business colliding with Burrow in any capacity. That's the type of reckless abandon a high-motor, inexperienced pro plays with. Wasn't exactly a shock to find out Stewart was the culprit.

I was following the ball so the camera pans away, but this is the play where Shemar Stewart hit Joe Burrow ...



It led to the scuffles between Stewart, Lucas Patrick and the Bengals' offensive and defensive lines. https://t.co/hdLrMaTz0C pic.twitter.com/kJQnwogmnh — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 13, 2025

Now that we know Burrow came out of it unharmed, though, the major upside here is that Stewart continues to wreak havoc. There's obvious concern that his lackluster college production will mean a minimal rookie-year impact. At least so far, despite missing the majority of Cincinnati's offseason program due to a contract holdout, Stewart is proving he belongs time and again.

Starting center Ted Karras said it well afterwards. He made sure that Stewart knew his place but also taking accountability for the lackluster performance on his side of the ball, via NBC 5 Cincinnati's Charlie Clifford:

"Just be smart. It was a great rush. I like to see it. I was on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but, great player. But come on man, that's all our hopes and dreams right there. We gotta be better, too. That's on us."

More on the embattled offensive line itself in due time. For now, let's focus more on the positives to take from this moment of adversity.

Bengals defense is showcasing improved competitive fire

Players like undrafted defensive tackle Howard Cross III and Stewart are bringing some much-needed juice to a Bengals pass rush still without Trey Hendrickson.

By all accounts, though, the youthful cornerback group and players such as DJ Turner are flying around and making it as difficult as they can for Cincinnati's high-powered offense to make big plays. In fact, on Wednesday, the offense didn't gain a single first down in the 11-on-11 team period, per CLNSCincy.com's Mike Petraglia.

The post-whistle conflict that ensued when Burrow got bumped is a testament to the spirited effort the defense has given throughout camp under new coordinator Al Golden. Although the starters for the preseason opener in Philly looked a little shaky, this is further proof there's no need to panic as of yet.

We'll see once Week 1 rolls around if this defense can make a meaningful improvement once Golden opens up the playbook and every starter is in action. As much as the results hinge on Hendrickson playing, Stewart is showing signs that he can be counted on in a big role.

Joe Burrow’s fall should spur Bengals to upgrade offensive line

Whether it's on-site solutions or free agency, one thing seems pretty clear: The 2025 Cincinnati Bengals cannot roll into the regular season with Lucas Patrick starting at right guard. He had a dreadful opening series against the Eagles, and was the reason Burrow took contact from Stewart in this instance.

It's nice that Patrick mixed it up with Stewart afterwards, but as Karras alluded to, the Bengals must be better up front to keep their quarterback upright. That's especially so in practice, when Burrow isn't even allowed to be hit.

If Patrick can't stop pass-rushers from getting to Burrow under these favorabel circumstances, what's going to happen when the Browns stunt Myles Garrett right at him on Sept. 7? Nothing terribly good, it would seem!

Zac Taylor and the coaching staff are raging, self-sabotaging sadists if they think Patrick or Cody Ford will solve their problems at right guard. My implied suggestion yesterday was to kick Karras over to guard if rookie center Seth McLaughlin can seize command of the position.

Heck, even putting McLaughlin or the other center Matt Lee at right guard seems superior to Patrick, Ford, or fifth-round rookie Jalen Rivers.

There happens to be a five-time Pro Bowl right guard sitting on the open market who could be had at a one-year bargain right now and immediately upgrade the Bengals' biggest hole on offense. His name is Brandon Scherff.

We'll see if Duke Tobin has the wherewithal to get on the horn with Scherff at long last after this disaster. At least make Burrow's latest injury scare worth it, Duke!

