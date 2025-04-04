3 free agents Bengals will regret not signing for 2025 NFL season

The biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals was whether or not they would be able to find a way to keep three of their star players in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been advocating for them to get the long-term deals to keep the band together, and two out of three of them got their deals.

Chase and Higgins both received four-year deals that will keep them in Cincinnati for the future and the Bengals have their passing attack which should scare the rest of the league. Now we are just waiting on news about a contract extension for their star pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson.

The Bengals haven’t brought in a lot of new free agents this offseason. However, they have managed to bring back some players like Samaje Perine, B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai, and Cam Sample. It’s clear that Chase, Higgins, and Hendrickson are their main priorities.

Even though we are super happy to see Chase and Higgins get their new deals, it would have been great to see the Bengals make some other splashes in free agency. They missed out on some free agents that could have provided immediate help and stability.

Which 3 free agents will Bengals regret not signing?

OLB Harold Landry: Signed with New England Patriots

When the Tennessee Titans released Harold Landry, it would not be long before he was picked up by the New England Patriots on a three-year, $43.5 million deal. Landry returns to the Boston area, where he played his college ball at Boston College. He also reunites with Mike Vrabel, who was his head coach in Tennessee.

Landry is one of the more underrated outside linebackers who can cause a pass rush. In six seasons with the Titans, he recorded 50.5 sacks and has averaged 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons he has played (2021, 2023-2022). He would have been a great addition to Cincinnati’s defense who outside of Trey Henrickson, did not get to the quarterback a lot last year.

OL Teven Jenkins: Signed with Cleveland Browns

The Bengals need to do whatever they can to protect Joe Burrow. He was sacked 48 times, which is the second-highest in his career (51 times in 2021). There’s only been one season where Burrow hasn’t been sacked 30+ times.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who has spent the last four season with the Chicago Bears was a free agent that would have made a ton of sense for the Bengals to acquire to boost up the offensive line. Jenkins is coming to the AFC North, just not to Cincinnati. He signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati should have been more aggressive with trying to bring Jenkins to Cincinnati. Well, he’s coming to Ohio, but he’s heading up to Cleveland.

DE Joey Bosa: Signed with Buffalo Bills

It was a matter of time before Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways. After nine years spent together, it was time to move on considering the amount of time Bosa has missed due to injuries. However, we can’t disregard the wild production that Bosa had with the Chargers.

He’s racked up 72 sacks in his career and is one of the more ferocious edge rushers when he is on the field. Could you imagine having Bosa and Hendrickson on the same defense? That would be the best pass-rushing duo in the league and it wouldn’t even be close.

Instead, Bosa went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Who knows if the Bengals would have paid that much for a player that has only played in 28 regular season games the last three seasons. At the same time, you have to take risks and Bosa would have been a high risk/high reward for the Bengals.

