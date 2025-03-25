Latest reporting pours cold water on idea that Bengals could trade Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals granted star defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but that doesn't mean that the team actually wants to trade him. In fact, it sounds like the opposite is actually the case.

According to recent reporting from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bengals are prepared to figure out a new deal with Hendrickson, and a trade might be totally off of the table as a result.

"My understanding of the Trey Hendrickson situation is that the organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal with him," Schultz said on the NFL on Fox podcast. "I don't believe they want to trade him at all, and I actually would say after talking to multiple people involved, that they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is now really off the table. So, that's great news for Bengals fans."

A trade involving Trey Hendrickson could be 'off the table' for the Bengals

That is indeed great news for Bengals fans, but it's not especially surprising, as the Bengals weren't really operating like a team that ever wanted to trade Hendrickson. It's not time to celebrate yet, though, as the two sides still need to come to an agreement that both view as fair, and that has proven difficult to this point.

Hendrickson's desire for an extension stems back to last offseason, when he requested a trade away from the organization due to a lack of long-term security. When his request wasn't granted, Hendrickson put his head down, went to work and turned in a stellar season, which included leading the league in sacks with 17.5.

This year, though, it could be a different story. Though he still has one year remaining on his current contract, Hendrickson reportedly could be willing to sit out some, or all, of the 2025 NFL season is he doesn't get a new deal before the season starts.

While he might be somewhat frustrated with the way that his contract discussions have gone with the Bengals, he has made it clear that he would prefer to continue his career in Cincinnati, as opposed to elsewhere.

"To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me," Hendrickson said. " ... "However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be."

Now with a trade potentially off of the table, let's see if the two sides can finally come to an agreement.