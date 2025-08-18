3 key one-on-one matchups vs. Commanders that could shape Bengals’ roster

For the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the commentary surrounding the preseason games focuses on how much the starters should play to avoid another slow start under head coach Zac Taylor. Beyond that, the exhibition matchups are also about roster construction and determining if the off-season decisions were good ones or not.

Part of that evaluation depends on the one-on-one matchups that take place during these games. During tonight's Monday Night Football showdown versus the Washington Commanders, three individual clashes will go a long way in determining what the roster will look like heading into the 2025 season.

Lucas Patrick vs. Jer’Zhan Newton/Daron Payne

This was going to be about Bengals guard Lucas Patrick versus second-year player Jer’Zhan "Johnny" Newton. However, that was before Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that he would be playing his starters in Week 2 of the preseason, after not doing so in Week 1. The stakes are suddenly higher for Cincinnati's offensive line in general, and Patrick in particular.

Some starters will play a few series on Monday night’s preseason game vs the #Bengals, per HC Dan Quinn.



Jayden Daniels will play as well. pic.twitter.com/suGC9z7WZm — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 16, 2025

If it isn’t painfully obvious to the front office that they should be more aggressive about addressing the obvious to everyone except for them, the need for another option at right guard could become apparent even to them after Monday. Coach Taylor sending Joe Burrow out for a preseason game with Lucas Patrick facing defensive tackles like Daron Payne and Jer’Zhan Newton could be an eye-opener.

Payne, an eight-year veteran, will be a tough matchup for Patrick in both the rushing and passing games. Patrick is at his best when the Bengals are running the ball. But that is not enough when his primary role will be to protect the franchise when passing.

Newton was a menace while at Illinois, recording 7.5 sacks his senior year. He was drafted 36th overall by Washington in last year’s draft in large part thanks to his ability to rush the passer. That promise is reaching fruition this year.

In their first preseason game against the Patriots, Newton recorded three tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in his limited playing time.

Jer’zhan Newton with a nice pass rush in preseason action. Big time opportunity in year two for him pic.twitter.com/zTHIqnYEB9 — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) August 9, 2025

Whenever Patrick is one-on-one with Newton, it will be an opportunity for the Bengals’ coaching staff and front office to determine if they should confidently move forward with Patrick at guard. Although most fans already have the answer to that question.

If things look like they did during the first preseason game and this week at practice, that could prompt Cincinnati to respond forthwith to a clear and present danger to their aspirations this season.

Gary Brightwell vs. Washington’s kickoff unit

No, this is not precisely a one-on-one matchup. However, think of it as the scene from Game of Thrones where Jon Snow is ready to face Ramsay Bolton’s army single-handedly. That is a lot like what it looks like to be a special teams returner on the football field.

We briefly discussed the new kickoff rules and their impact on the team's roster composition. The ball now comes out to the 35-yard line, as opposed to the previous rule that started the offense on the 30-yard line.

The Commanders are having a difficult time adjusting to the new rule. The New England Patriots demonstrated this on the opening kickoff of their first preseason game against Washington, as TreVeyon Henderson, a former Ohio State Buckeye drafted in the second round, returned it for a touchdown.

TREVEYON HENDERSON 100-YD KICKOFF RETURN TD ON HIS FIRST NFL TOUCH 🔥



(via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/0Lv64I25Oh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2025

Later in the second quarter, running back Antonio Gibson had a massive 62-yard return, taking the kickoff down to the opposing 29-yard line.

ANTONIO GIBSON SAYS DON'T FORGET ABOUT ME! pic.twitter.com/ZnwCjdlDcC — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 9, 2025

That is undoubtedly something that special teams coach Darrin Simmons took note of during the week. Those who are returning kicks should be ecstatic about showcasing their abilities. The first of whom is running back Gary Brightwell, who has another chance to force Cincinnati’s hand to keep running backs on the roster instead of three.

Other returners who will get looks are Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams. However, if Brightwell has a couple of returns on par with New England’s returners, the Bengals could go from three backs and six receivers to four and five, respectively.

Cam Sample vs. Foster Sarell

The Commanders plan to play their starters against the Bengals. However, their starting left tackle, Laremy Tunsil, won’t be among them. Advantage Bengals?

Cam Sample, along with defensive tackle Taven Bryan, provided one of the only positive pass rush moments against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cam Sample & Taven Bryan run a T/E stunt!



Bryan penetrates & engages the G/T while Sample sells upfield before attacking inside.



Sample just misses the sack, but Bryan cleans up & gets the QB down! #PassRush #Bengals pic.twitter.com/yzeM99Gvoh — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 8, 2025

Sample is showing that he is fully back and ready to contribute after suffering a torn Achilles that cost him his 2024 campaign. His recovery and potential emergence as a breakout player are critical for a much-maligned Cincinnati defense. Al Golden’s defense must find ways to provide more pressure on opposing quarterbacks if they are to improve as a unit.

Furthermore, with Trey Hendrickson's trade rumors once again finding legs in the national media, the Bengals are under more pressure to have one of their young edge rushers break out.

Joseph Ossai is dealing with an undisclosed injury. His status for Monday’s game remains up in the air. That means Sample will likely see a significant amount of action against Washington.

When Sample is on the field, he will face second-string tackle Foster Sarell. This matchup presents a golden opportunity for the young defensive end, albeit in a small sample size, to demonstrate to the new defensive coordinator that he is a viable option if the team were to find itself without Trey Hendrickson.

Preseason games do not count in the record books, but they answer essential questions, expose flaws, validate or invalidate roster decisions, and force front offices to act based on what they see in those games.

For Lucas Patrick, Gary Brightwell, and Cam Sample, tonight’s matchups are about whether the coaching staff can trust them in bigger roles. That will go a long way to providing insight into what the team’s next moves should be.

