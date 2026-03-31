3 MAC prospects on defense Bengals should keep an eye on for 2026 NFL Draft

Now that free agency has died down significantly and the Cincinnati Bengals still have some glaring roster holes, fans can focus their attention on the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh (yuck) will host the event, which starts at the end of this coming month.

The draft will effectively be the pivotal finale to what has been a crucial offseason for the Bengals as they look to claw their way back to postseason football. They spent the most important part of free agency addressing the defense. However, there is still work to be done on that side of the ball, as they'll hopefully use their picks to add impact rookies and young depth guys with potential. Preferably, they draft the latter on Day 3.

With the goal of adding to the defense still obtainable, the Bengals may look to the MAC (the Mid-American Conference), a G6 conference that has become somewhat of a fountain of defensive talent over the last 15 years. From starting-level players like Sean Murphy-Bunting and Robert Spillane to All-Pro, potentially Hall of Fame caliber players like Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby, and (most recently) Quinyon Mitchell.

So, if Tobin and company are still looking to add on the defensive side of the ball like we assume they are, then they should take a gander at the Mid-American Conference and the players its submitting to the draft this year. Here are three interesting MAC prospects on defense that the Bengals should be scouting over the next few weeks.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference CFB.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

I've already sung my praises about Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren a couple of times in lead up to the offseason, so what's one more?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of the top safeties in this class, right under the blue-chip prospect Caleb Downs and about on the same highly-touted level as Oregon's Dillon Thieneman, and as we've drawn closer and closer to the draft, his stock has only risen. Whereas a few months ago it seemed like he'd make it quite easily to the 2nd round, recently people have been mocking him frequently in the first round to the point where it feels like the dream of getting him at 41-- where the Bengals would be looking at him-- is seeming less likely by the day.

That said, EMW falling out of the first round is still very much within the realm of possibility. And if he is there at 41 and the Bengals didn't get to take Downs in the first round? They should be sprinting to the podium.

Stat-wise, the production is there, even if you want to add the context that he played at a smaller school. 214 tackles, 5 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 9 forced fumbles across four years-- only three of which he started-- is incredible. PFF also charts him with 16 stops, 5 pressures, and a 56.5 passer rating allowed in his senior year. Film-wise, you can see he is a very capable run defender at safety, getting around blockers and through a throng of bodies to get to the ball-carrier.

To top it off, he also has intriguing physical attributes. 6'4 puts him at one of the taller safeties in the league, pair that with 32" arms and you've got a nightmare for opposing offenses over the middle if he's developed correctly.

The Bengals signed Bryan Cook and are high on Jordan Battle, but they shouldn't shy away from adding one more body to the safety room if EMW is there at 41.

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Nadame Tucker is an interesting and divisive Day 3 prospect who arguably has as many red flags as he does green. The production is there, as he led the whole FBS in sacks and tackles for loss last year with 14.5 and 21.0, respectively. The film doesn't turn those who are interested by the stats away either, as the Western Michigan standout flashes legitimately impressive athleticism with his burst and bend.

That said, two things in particular will turn a lot of people away, though. One is his age, as Tucker will be 26 at the start of his rookie season, which is the same age that Ja'Marr Chase will be this season-- and he's about to play his sixth season in the NFL. Two is the fact he only has one full season as a starter in the FBS, as he first played at JUCO (junior college), before transferring to Houston.

Though in his three years at Houston, he hardly got on the field and transferred to Western Michigan, where he finally got a chance to show what he was made of. While what he did was impressive, the lack of experience certainly sparks concern.

Nadame will be there on Day 3-- the question is when? Some have projected him to go as early as the 4th round, while others have him hanging around until the 6th. If he is still on the board at 188, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Cincy to take a swing on him. Even as a rookie, Tucker could have a rotational contributor role, like Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, Cedric Johnson, and many more have been for the Bengals over the last few years.

Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

While the Bengals addressed safety, defensive tackle, and edge with their free agency signings, they were notably silent on the linebacker front-- even though Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter were grading out as the two worst linebackers in the league (according to PFF) for most of the 2025 season, and veteran Oren Burks struggled just as much in limited snaps.

Unless Sonny Styles somehow falls to pick 10, the Bengals likely won't look to draft another linebacker with intentions to start him, but they may draft another linebacker for depth, especially if they see Oren Burks as a cap casualty after his underwhelming season. Buffalo's Red Murdock is another Day 3 prospect who is very intriguing and the Bengals should be looking at.

You want to talk about production? Murdock had 39.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and an FBS record-setting 17 forced fumbles over the course of his collegiate career with the Bulls. Small school or not, those numbers are remarkable. Still, he is a Day 3 prospect and has his flaws. He can be a liability in coverage at times, especially in man-to-man. He also has a career missed tackle rate of 12.4% and missed 14 tackles in 12 games in his senior year.

Those aren't abysmal numbers (Bengals fans know it can be much, much worse after the 2025 season), but the front office may look to add a more surefire tackler after it was arguably the biggest weak point of the defense.

Nonetheless, Red Murdock should be on the Bengals' radar as someone to draft for depth with potential to be something greater, and he should be available late on Day 3.