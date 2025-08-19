3 obvious strengths for the Cincinnati Bengals after 2 preseason games

The Cincinnati Bengals are through two preseason games with only one left to go before the team will start preparing for their Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. We'll see if their struggling defense is up to the task after a tough exhibition phase, but the offense is definitely humming.

As discouraging as Cincinnati's defensive effort has been, at least the preseason is a time of trial and error for NFL teams. It's a time for teams to decide which players will grab the last few spots on a roster, and for starters to shake off a bit of rust as they head into the regular season.

Here are three clear strengths that the Bengals can hang their hats on going into the regular season.

Quarterback play

This should come as a surprise to no one. Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has shown through two games that 2025 should be no different. Burrow has been sharp this preseason, and all reports out of camp are that he somehow looks even better than last year when he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. With Burrow at the helm, the Bengals will always have a chance to win.

Joe Burrow across five drives this preseason:



🟠 18/24

⚫ 185 passing yards

🟠 3 TDs | 0 INTs

⚫ 136.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ZoqXJHukL0 — PFF (@PFF) August 19, 2025

Jake Browning also had an impressive game against the Commanders, reminding everyone that he is one of the better backup quarterback options in the game. He made big-time throws under duress in Washington and commanded the offense well. Of course, Bengals fans hope not to see Browning much this season, but he has shown he is more than capable of making a spot start if need be.

Wide receiver depth

Everyone who follows the NFL knows about the top-end talent of the Bengals' wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the best WR duos in recent memory.

Through two preseason games however, the Bengals have shown that not only do they have top-end talent, they are also loaded with depth. Check out Matt Fitzgerald's article where he named Mitch Tinsley as one of the obvious winners of the Bengals' second preseason game at Washington.

Tinsley isn't the only backup receiver who has played well this offseason, however. Andrei Iosivas looks better this year and seems locked into the slot role in this offense. Charlie Jones has made plays and shown that he can do more than just be a special teams player if he's called upon. Jermaine Burton hasn't gotten to play much this preseason due to a nagging injury, but he was reportedly having a strong camp prior to the setback.

Add Tinsley, and the Bengals have six wide receivers that look like they are more than capable of making plays for Joe Burrow. That depth should be a huge advantage for the Bengals as teams try to figure out how to limit Chase and Higgins.

Running game

This is an aspect where the Bengals have been looking to improve over the past few seasons. While Joe Mixon was a great running back for many years, things like offensive line play and scheme always made the running game feel somewhat inconsistent.

While the offensive line is still a work in progress, it is much improved from where it was even in 2021 when the team went to the Super Bowl. Rookie Dylan Fairchild looks like a steal as the start to his rookie season is going about as well as you could hope. Russ Heltman even named him, "the best rookie offensive lineman in the NFL through two preseason games" in an SI article, referencing his elite, 87.6 PFF grade.

Fairchild, Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras, and Amarius Mims look like four-fifths of a promising unit. Add in the fact that the Bengals are hosting a workout with free-agent guard Dalton Risner, and the offensive line could go from a cause for concern to a point of strength for this team.

At the very least, they should be able to open some lanes for Chase Brown, who looks even better than he did last year when he ran for nearly 1,000 yards, despite not taking the lead role in the backfield until Week 9.

Between veteran Samaje Perine and rookie Tahj Brooks in the backfield, as well as the threat of the Bengals' elite passing offense, the run game looks to be something the Bengals' can lean on more during the 2025 season.

More Bengals News and Analysis