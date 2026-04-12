3 outside-the-box draft prospects who fit Bengals in trade down scenario

Are the Cincinnati Bengals better off drafting a player at 10th overall at a position where they already have two capable starters? Or should they trade back a little in the first round, acquire some extra picks, and still nab a quality player at said position, or one of greater need?

The position I'm referring to in the lede is cornerback, because of course, Cincinnati is rumored to be honing in on a potential Dax Hill succession plan with either LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. Or, you know they'll just have three good boundary corners for 2026. That's cool I guess. Or Dax will kick back to nickel, even though he's at his best on the perimeter.

And 'round and 'round we go, eh? So if the Bengals do trade out of the pick in the event Delane and McCoy are off the board (it's possible), here are a few prospects they should consider.

If Bengals trade down from 10th overall pick, these first-round draft prospects make a lot of sense

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Florida)

Not long after it was reported that the Bengals were hosting Rueben Bain Jr. for a pre-draft visit, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero revealed Cincinnati would meet with Bain's running mate, Akheem Mesidor, as well.

Bain's short arms could drop him to the Bengals, in which case they should sprint in the card. Mesidor wouldn't be such a bad consolation prize in a trade back. The only real concern about him is the fact that he just turned 25 years old last week.

But age isn't a bad thing in Mesidor's case. He played all over the defensive line in college before finding a home on the edge in 2025. Under the tutelage of NFL legend Jason Taylor as his position coach, Mesidor flourished en route to 63 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks.

Is it sad that Mesidor would be better on an NFL field right now than Cincinnati's 2025 first-rounder Shemar Stewart? Yes. Would he be a no-brainer pick several spots back in the draft order? Also yes.

Akheem Mesidor’s rise to a day 1 (projected) pick pic.twitter.com/wkxYRfcHLI — NFL Stock Exchange (@NFLSEshow) April 6, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

At least the Bengals brass is somewhat tethered to reality. They just hosted Jacob Rodriguez for a top 30 visit. Whether they pull the trigger on drafting him is another matter.

Having spent second- and fourth-round picks on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in the 2025 draft, the coaching staff and front office are in lockstep about not giving up on them yet. Hence zero linebacker additions this offseason.

Rodriguez's production the past two years at Texas Tech was off the charts. He forced seven fumbles and had four interceptions last season alone. I believe he's worthy of a first-round pick around, say, the late teens or early 20s, yet Rodriguez might slide all the way to Round 2.

Rather than hoping he makes it that far, Cincinnati should pounce on Rodriguez in the first round if a trade down does happen.

Top LB 3-cone:

6.90 - Jacob Rodriguez (!!!)

6.97 - Kyle Louis

7.00 - Jimmy Rolder, Xavian Sorey Jr.

7.02 - Jake Golday

7.09 - Sonny Styles



Top LB short-shuttle:

4.19 - Jack Kelly, Jacob Rodriguez (!!!)

4.26 - Kyle Louis, Jimmy Rolder, Sonny Styles

4.34 - Jake Golday — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 27, 2026

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Despite hailing from a non-powerhouse program, Chris Johnson's stock only seems to be soaring as the draft gets closer. Johnson now has -110 odds to be a first-round pick at DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, he's slightly more likely than not to hear his name called on Day 1.

Picking Johnson at No. 10 would be viewed by any draft expert as a reach. However, if the Bengals move back, they could still get the viable boundary corner they covet and avoid some scrutiny for spending a top-10 pick on a probable immediate backup when the defense needs immediate, capable starters in the worst way.

Emphasis on the word "capable." See: Carter and Knight as prime examples of players who are decidedly not capable. Or at least they weren't as rookies. Probably aren't this year either.

Johnson could step in and start right away if need be. I still don't get why the Bengals want another outside cornerback. This is simply trying to stay somewhat within the bounds of reality of how they might actually pick in a hypothetical trade down. So here we are.