Bengals hold visit for draft prospect who'd quick-fix their biggest flaw

The Cincinnati Bengals have neglected their most obvious position of need all offseason, but that could change based on their latest pre-draft activity.

Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter were selected in the second and fourth rounds of last year's draft respectively. They were leaned on to start and play significant snaps as rookies, and they were the clear weak links on the Bengals' already-abysmal defense.

Cincinnati could sign a low-cost veteran in free agency to address the position after the draft, but they're at least taking a close look at one top prospect.

Texas Tech star would go a long way toward solving Bengals' linebacker woes

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the good news on Friday that Jacob Rodriguez was visiting with the Bengals.

Rodriguez benefited from an excellent Texas Tech defensive front headlined by lock top-five pick David Bailey and probable Day 2 selections in Lee Hunter and Romello Height. That doesn't detract from the monster production Rodriguez put up over the last two seasons, though.

In addition to piling up a ridiculous 255 combined tackles since 2024, Rodriguez forced 10 fumbles, had five interceptions, and six sacks for the Red Raiders.

Concerns lingered about Rodriguez's athleticism prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. He proceeded to blow the doors off in Indy during his on-field workout.

Jacob Rodriguez is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.60 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 135 out of 3346 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day.https://t.co/NYf6qF3tqo pic.twitter.com/1VhX8hN5lh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 26, 2026

Although he can get a little overeager and miss more tackles than is ideal (13.9% in 2025), Rodriguez is around the ball so much that he more than makes up for those occasional blunders.

You can't convince me that Rodriguez wouldn't step into the Bengals' current linebacker corps as easily the best option in 2026 if he's their choice with the 41st overall pick in Round 2. Knight and Carter were literally, historically bad last year. It's a low bar to clear.

Spending two of four top picks on linebackers and yet another premium pick the following year isn't exactly aces roster management. However, Cincinnati can't live in Year 2 Leap Fantasy Land with Knight and Carter. The same goes for the possibility of drafting Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. in the wake of Shemar Stewart's underwhelming rookie campaign.

I'm more bullish on Knight's future than that of Carter's, but the former is already turning twenty-six in July. How much better can Knight really get at this juncture of his football life? And Carter is an even worse player.

Rodriguez turns 24 in September. He has the right blend of experience, innate physical tools, and bottom-line playmaking ability to be a tremendous leader for Cincinnati's front seven.

Unfortunately, the front office would need to admit defeat on Knight and/or Carter for this pick to happen. I applaud them for doing their due diligence, yet I'm not getting my hopes up that Rodriguez will wind up in a Bengals uniform.