3 post-Combine hot takes for Bengals' approach to 2026 NFL Draft

Now that a bit of time has passed to digest what happened at the NFL Scouting Combine, there should be more clarity on what the Cincinnati Bengals' draft strategy will be in 2026.

Obviously, free agency is a massive piece of the equation still to play out, yet the testing numbers from the prospects in Indianapolis and their corresponding production profiles should rule out certain players in certain rounds.

Sounds cryptic, I know. The main thing is, the Bengals can't afford to reach on a developmental project in Round 1. That's not exactly a hot take. Who is viewed as such might be to y'all.

And as the draft continues on, it's worth tossing out some more post-Day 1 hot takes to better inform Duke Tobin and his minions how to get the most out of this rookie class. Because they sure have been blowing it on draft day of late.

Rolling the dice in the first round on toolsy tweeners ain't it.

Geez, who could I possibly be talking about!? For those who aren't draft junkies, Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods and Auburn EDGE (?) Keldric Faulk are names heavily linked to Cincinnati.

Woods was the pick for the Bengals in a polling of four NFL execs by The Athletic's Mike Sando. You'll see Woods' name in a lot of places on mock drafts. The same goes for Faulk, whose physical traits and youth hint at limitless upside, a la Cincy's 2025 first-round pick in that mold, Shemar Stewart.

Tell me this intentionally-redacted description of Faulk doesn't sound exactly like the word on Stewart from last year, via Bucky Brooks' mock draft on NFL.com:

Despite his unrefined game as a pass rusher, [...] could be in play for the Bengals due to his disruptive potential on the edge. As a rugged run defender with explosive strength and power, [he] could thrive as a base end in Al Golden's scheme.

At least Faulk is a far more secure tackler than Stewart, whereas Woods isn't (17.8% miss rate, per PFF).

We've seen many examples of Clemson players failing to translate to the NFL as rookies or beyond. Look no further than Bengals 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy, who finally showed something of substance in the second half of Year Three. I'd suspect that's about when the light will flick on for Stewart, and for Woods.

Why do I say that about Woods? Because for some reason, he lost a bunch of weight, and played more on the inside this past season. I don't know what he is. Just like I don't know what Keldric Faulk is. They're both weird scheme fits in Cincinnati to me.

Everyone but me seems in love with the potential of both these players. Hard pass. And because I feel that way, I almost guarantee the Bengals will draft one of them.

Trading up for a premier defensive prospect should absolutely be in play

Any of the three blue-chip players from Ohio State are worthy of such a daring maneuver. Whether it's hybrid front seven weapon Arvell Reese, studly off-ball linebacker Sonny Styles, or do-it-all defensive back Caleb Downs, Who Dey Nation would be thrilled with any of them in the first round.

I say move up to ensure you get one of them. Maybe for Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. despite his lack of desired arm length.

But again. I've said it before many times. There is no version of the 2026 season where Joe Burrow doesn't ask to be traded if the Bengals don't make the playoffs. That's the only "future problem" Duke Tobin should be worried about.

So what if you sacrifice a pick in next year's allegedly galaxies-superior NFL Draft (some of the freaky Combine testing could've fooled me re: that assertion)? Next year won't matter if Burrow is demanding to be moved.

If spending a bunch of money in free agency or *GASP* restructuring Burrow's contract aren't how Cincinnati's brass proves they're all-in on 2026, what better way to show fans they mean business than by trading up in Round 1?

Have some conviction! Enhance your chances of getting an immediate-impact player for once!

Bengals must double-dip via free agency or multiple draft picks at these positions

Linebacker and safety/nickel. Tell me I'm wrong!

I realize the Bengals just spend second- and fourth-round picks on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in 2025. But they're not good. They have ceilings of slightly below-average NFL starters. And that's an optimistic appraisal based on how disastrous they were as a starting duo.

Anyone who's read this site of late at all knows I'm very partial to Sonny Styles and have been for quite some time. Beyond Styles, though, this draft class of linebackers is loaded with depth. Outside of the No. 1 name on the free-agent market in Devin Lloyd, vets like Devin Bush, Nakobe Dean, and Leo Chenal can be had for less.

My dream is to sign Chenal at a bargain and draft Styles. Both have the flexibility to play on the edge, but Chenal has real, NFL championship experience doing that at a high level. Sure would unlock Al Golden's call sheet if you ask me.

While Caleb Downs is the ideal target at safety, Oregon's Dillon Thieneman absolutely lit up the Combine. Thieneman posted a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical leap.

Now maybe Thieneman isn't as laterally agile as is ideal, but his high football IQ, solid tackling ability and demonstrated coverage chops as a deep safety give him the "force multiplier" vibes the Bengals seem to be searching for.

New | The #Bengals defensive rebuild plan came into focus this week in Indianapolis.



Who they are building around, types of players they hope to add and scheme elements being emphasized.



An inside look at where it stands with free agency on deck.



✍️: https://t.co/NyoC0TBX3O pic.twitter.com/1mXAqd16hO — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 26, 2026

Whether it's safeties who can flex down to the nickel, or linebackers who can align on the edge, those descriptions would qualify as "force multipliers."

And yeah, if this Bengals defense is going to take a big step forward, they'll need guys who can do multiple things at a high level. Whose skill sets translate to immediate production.

The only reason it feels like a hot take to dare suggest Knight and Carter aren't the team's top linebackers in Week 1 is because it feels *so Cincinnati* for that to be the case. If that makes sense. Like, of course they're going to delude themselves into believing their picks from last year are the answer, rather than admit defeat and not let pride get in the way of significant upgrades.