Bold predictions for Bengals' most critical offseason in franchise history

The Cincinnati Bengals have so much at stake this offseason. While no-name GM Duke Tobin prattles on about creating "future problems" regarding a Joe Burrow contract restructure, those of us who actually know ball and could do Duke's job better than he can in our sleep are panicking.

Why the panic? Because the sense of urgency seems lackluster as usual. And Burrow isn't going to stick around through 2026 unless the Bengals, at the very least, return to the playoffs.

We all know Burrow will hold up his end of the bargain, health permitting. Cincinnati's front office must be bold this offseason to retain Joe Brrr's interest before he demands a trade. Below are some bold predictions that actually have a chance to come to fruition, but would still be a refreshing departure from the Bengals' typical conservatism around this time of year.

Guess we'll see soon enough just how all-in the Bengals are or if they come close to matching these modest ambitions.

Admittedly wishful-thinking, audacious moves for Cincinnati Bengals to prove their offseason is all-in on a Super Bowl

Contract extensions for cornerbacks DJ Turner AND Dax Hill

Rumor has it that the Bengals actually want to do this, per team reporter Geoff Hobson. Is it because they're trying to save a little face and ensure that some of their draft picks from recent years reach a second contract? I'm almost certain of it.

Committing multi-year contracts to the likes of Turner and Hill ensures the Bengals have two long-term starters at a premium position. They'd be among the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

This would also be a signal that the organization is for real about taking care of its own talent. The pro-front office and ownership Bengals diehards who defend Tobin and Mike Brown to the death can at least make a mild argument that investing no more than one year in re-signees Jalen Davis and Dalton Risner is defensible. I wouldn't agree with said argument, but whatever.

What wouldn't be defensible is if Cincinnati low-balls Turner or Hill. Or makes them wait an extra year or two for an extension. Or triggers a trade request, like what happened with Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.

Turner and Hill represent a great joint opportunity for the Bengals to show they're returning over a new leaf. This bold prediction is as much manifestation as it is belief it'll actually happen.

Bengals trade back to draft offense; trade up to draft defense

Given how the NFL Scouting Combine workouts played out, some of the freakish displays of athleticism in Indianapolis could have massive ripple effects on Cincinnati's draft strategy.

Blue-chip defenders like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and my dreamboat Sonny Styles are probably out of reach. The question of positional value lingers about drafting a safety like Caleb Downs or Dillon Thieneman No. 10 overall.

My bold call is a two-for-one special of differing scenarios. First: The Bengals either trade back in Round 1 to draft either a new offensive weapon or an eventual successor to left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., such as Georgia's Monroe Freeling. Second: *OR* the Bengals trade up for a defensive prospect, and then trade back on Day 2 to accumulate more picks.

Something like that. Guess I wouldn't be stunned if history repeated itself and Cincinnati sticks and picks everywhere. But hey, this is one way to be "all-in" without shelling out many millions of dollars.

Two major free-agent signings are Cincinnati reunions

Whether it's Cincinnati native Bryan Cook from the Chiefs, or Cook's former Cincinnati Bearcats teammate and reigning Super Bowl champ Coby Bryant, I'm boldly predicting one of them signs with the Bengals.

This isn't so bold on behalf of Cook or Bryant as much as it is bold to suggest Cincinnati will actually get serious about addressing the safety position. Wouldn't mind seeing a double-dip in the draft to complement Cook or Bryant. Because let's face it, is anyone really that bought in that Jordan Battle will be retained when his contract expires after this coming season?

And yes, I did say two Cincinnati reunions, but this has a dual meaning of sorts. An actual former Bengals player will come back for a second stint, a la Samaje Perine but hopefully more impactful.

The prime suspects who fit this criteria are cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and two defensive tackles in D.J. Reader and Sheldon Rankins.

Awuzie would be the perfect boundary CB3 to complement Turner and Hill, allowing the latter to flex into the slot on occasion. Reader is a formidable anchor versus the run who the Bengals have struggled to replace since he left two years ago. Rankins was a free-agent flop in 2024 due to a freak medical situation, but he played great for the Texans last year.