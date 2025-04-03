3 teams who could still trade for Trey Hendrickson after scathing outburst

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing increased scrutiny about their handling of Trey Hendrickson's contract situation. Their latest attempts to gaslight the increasingly precarious predicament reignited trade speculation at the worst possible time.

Hendrickson wasn't going to sit idly by after Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn took a veiled swipe at his unwillingness to accept the money available. The All-Pro defensive end blasted the organization for its lack of communication and underhanded tactics through the media. He'd still like to stay, but this disrespect hurt the player based on his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

It didn't take long for trade speculation to emerge after that. Hendrickson is an elite-level performer with some good football left. His potential suitors have diminished after free agency, but there are still a few potential contenders who could take a big swing in pursuit of the former third-round pick.

With this in mind, here are three teams who could still make a trade attempt for Hendrickson after his scathing outburst on the Bengals' negotiation tactics.

Teams who could still trade for Trey Hendrickson after scathing outburst

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions looked primed for another deep postseason run last season before defensive injuries decimated their chances. Adding another prolific pass-rusher to put alongside Aidan Hutchinson would give their long-standing hopes of hoisting an elusive Super Bowl a significant boost entering the 2025 campaign.

Hutchinson is due for an extension soon, which complicates matters financially from the Lions' perspective. But the temptation of forming what would be the league's most devastating edge tandem could prove too tempting to ignore if the Bengals become more receptive to offers after recent events.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions lost some key personnel as expected this offseason. That's the price of success, but general manager Howie Roseman has mastered the art of keeping things ticking over for sustained contention.

Josh Sweat left for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Nolan Smith Jr. is their best edge-rusher as things stand, so Hendrickson represents an immediate upgrade on anything the Philadelphia Eagles have at their disposal currently.

The Eagles have the draft capital to make Cincinnati a decent offer. They also have enough salary-cap space to absorb his current contract number and give him the money he's after.

Washington Commanders

Adam Peters has been incredibly active in the trade market this offseason. The Washington Commanders acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which represented a major statement of intent that this ambitious project wants more after reaching the NFC Championship game in 2024.

However, the Commanders are still missing an elite pass-rusher capable of getting them over the hump. Hendrickson ticks those boxes, but whether Washington wants to cough up more draft assets with only five selections available currently remains to be seen.

The Commanders are going all-in to maximize quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels' rookie contract. Trading for Hendrickson fits into that, and they also have the future financial flexibility to extend the player immediately.

More Bengals news and analysis