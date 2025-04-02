Trey Hendrickson hits back with scathing attack on Bengals' negotiation tactics

Trey Hendrickson has been relatively silent throughout his ongoing contract saga with the Cincinnati Bengals. That all changed with some scathing comments about the organization's indifferent handling of the situation.

Hendrickson is looking for a contract extension and wants to finish his career in Cincinnati. The Bengals prioritized extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, even allowing the All-Pro defensive end permission to seek a trade. With the asking price high and the Bengals having some extra money to spend, most thought a compromise would be reached regarding a bumper new contract.

However, things are turning sour at the worst possible time.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn stated that Hendrickson should be happy with the money available, even though he isn't. That was seemingly the final straw where the former third-round pick is concerned, who chose the Pat McAfee Show to reveal his grievances.

Trey Hendrickson provides update on Bengals contract talks (or lack thereof)

Hendrickson revealed that the communication between the Bengals and his representatives was almost non-existent. He feels disrespected by Blackburn's comments, thinking they were an April Fool's joke before his agent confirmed otherwise. And make no mistake, his frustrations are building.

"Those comments from Katie Blackburn were definitely disappointing, and communication has been poor over the last couple of months. It's been a little bit frustrating, and if they have anything they'd like to discuss, we're definitely willing to listen. When I say that communication has been poor, I mean that it's been here and there. We don't have any desire to be the highest paid, and we've tried to be as patient as possible. Three years ago, I began to ask for a long-term contract with guaranteed money. It was very confusing to read what I read yesterday." Trey Hendrickson

Blackburn has reopened this wound and made things a lot worse. Hendrickson remains open to a new deal, but both sides appear some way off right now. That won't be going unnoticed by those around the league looking for pass-rushing assistance.

Hendrickson played through the pain barrier last season to rack up another 17.5 sacks. His production since joining the Bengals has been exemplary. He's more than worthy of a loftier commitment, but Cincinnati is transitioning its significant investments to ensure quarterback Joe Burrow's supporting cast remains intact.

Perhaps this saga will provoke the Bengals into action. Perhaps it'll dig them into the trenches further despite his obvious desire to stay. There's just no telling for sure right now.

If the Bengals don't want to match Hendrickson's demands, several other teams would. That's an absolute certainty upon further examination of his elite-level performances of late.

