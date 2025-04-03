3 trade-back scenarios for Bengals in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a spot heading into the NFL Draft where they should know exactly what their game plan should be. With six draft picks to work with, for now, it should be defense, defense, defense. Oh, did I mention defense?

Outside of Trey Hendrickson, who completely went off on the Bengals organization on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, the Bengals have almost no firepower to stop an offense. They surely don’t have an issue putting points on the board, but they had a tough time stopping opposing offenses.

The Bengals currently hold the 17th overall pick in the first round and it would make complete sense for them to go with defense with that pick. On the other hand, it also would make sense for the Bengals to potentially move back and acquire more draft capital. It may not be much considering who could trade up with them, but something is better than nothing.

Sitting in the middle of the draft, the Bengals are in a prime spot to be a trade-down candidate in the first round and we have listed three potential trade-back scenarios that the Bengals should consider if they are presented with these options.

3 trade-back scenarios to help the Bengals gain more draft picks

1.) Trade back with Denver Broncos

In this scenario, we have the Bengals trading the No. 17 overall pick to move back three spots to No. 20, while also acquiring a fourth round pick (No. 122) from the Denver Broncos. Maybe this doesn’t seem like a huge trade, but since it’s only three spots, the Bengals still getting a fourth round pick is good value. In the first three or four rounds, teams are more than likely to find starters either immediately or for the future.

2.) Trade back with Los Angeles Chargers

Two picks after the Bengals are the Los Angeles Chargers who can afford to give up a little more. They currently have ten draft picks to use and if there is a prospect that is slipping down the board that they desperately want or are afraid of losing, they could send the Bengals a trade proposal that only takes the Bengals down five spots but they gain two extra picks.

In this trade scenario, the Bengals trade away No. 17 to the Chargers in exchange for No. 22 overall, as well as 4th rounder (No. 125) and a 6th rounder (No. 199).

3.) Trade back with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This may be the least desired trade-back scenario for the Bengals, but an extra fifth-round to only go back two spots isn’t bad value. The Bucs have to start thinking about their future as they may have a lot more veteran departures over the next year so they need some players to help take over for them.

In this trade-back scenario, the Bengals acquire Tampa Bay’s first round pick (No. 19) and a day three pick in the fifth round at No. 157.

