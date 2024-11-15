3 unheralded Chargers players the Bengals must diffuse to get a Week 11 win
By Glenn Adams
Most of the attention around the Los Angeles Chargers surrounds their league-best defense. However, they have several players on offense, defense, and special teams who are matchup nightmares.
While the Chargers have household names that Cincinnati has to plan for, a few unheralded players on their roster receive less attention. Here's a look at three unsung players that will shock Cincinnati if the Bengals overlook or underestimate them.
Derius Davis (Kick/Punt Returner)
The Chargers have an exciting specialist in TCU product Derius Davis. The young wideout has been as exciting of a special teams player as many thought he would be entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Davis’ explosiveness was on full display last weekend against the Titans when he returned a kickoff for 56 yards.
Davis is averaging a whopping 14.8 yards per punt return this season -- a number that would be third-best in the NFL if his nine returns were enough to qualify. Moving the ball against the Chargers’ defense will be a difficult proposition. Getting into a field position battle won’t favor the Bengals if they have to punt to Davis too many times.
Special teams aren't the only area where we'll see Davis either. If there is somewhere you can place a bet on Davis’ rush attempts and the line is set at 1.5, bet the over. We will surely get at least one jet sweep against a Bengals defense that has yet to be able to hold that play under five yards.
Davis has six carries this season and averages 6.2 yards per rush. We should expect those numbers to increase if their offensive coordinator does his job.
Tuli Tuipulotu, Linebacker
The Chargers’ defense is a cornucopia of defensive names that Bengals’ fans know well. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Bud Dupree are formidable pass rushers known for making life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. However, they do not lead the team in sacks or tackles for loss this season. That distinction goes to Tuli Tuipulotu.
When Joe Burrow has the ball in his hands, Cincinnati’s offense must be acutely aware of where Tuipulotu is at all times. The former USC Trojan is a handful for every defense he faces. Like Davis, his prowess was on display last week. Against the Titans, he recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss. Also like Davis, Tuipulotu was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in 2023.
The Chargers use Tuipulotu everywhere along the defensive line. He will line up at defensive tackle and edge, spending most of his time on the left side of their defensive line.
Bosa will line up on the opposite side. If Cody Ford is starting at left tackle, he will require a lot of help. Hopefully, it won’t come to that as starting left tackle Orlando Brown might be set to make his return to the starting lineup. And not a moment too soon.
With the attention Bosa attracts, Tuipulotu will end up one-on-one with rookie Amarius Mims or guard Alex Cappa at different times throughout the game. Those two must hold up against the young sensational pass rusher to allow the rest of the offense to deal with Bosa and Mack.
Will Dissly, Tight end
The Bengals always seem to have issues covering tight ends. This season, it is a challenge for the Bengals to cover anyone. But with the Chargers coming to town, Lou Anarumo's defense must find a way to slow Will Dissly. Fantasy owners predict the Bengals will not stop him as they are lining up to draft him against the Bengals' defense this weekend.
The Chargers have a fleet of receivers that will challenge the Bengals’ secondary. Rookie Ladd McConkey leads the team in targets and receptions. Josh Palmer only has 18 receptions this season, but he averages 19 yards per catch. If he had enough receptions to qualify, it would tie him for fourth in the NFL in that category.
Nevertheless, we should expect Dissly to get an ample share of targets against a troublesome defense that struggles to cover anyone. And if Dissly is Herbert’s first read, odds are good that the Chargers’ quarterback will get his tight end the ball.
Dissly has the second most targets and receptions for the Chargers. He will be an integral part of their offensive game plan Sunday night.
The star players will be out on Sunday night, but the unheralded Chargers could make the most impactful difference in what promises to be a close contest.