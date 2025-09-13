4 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 2 vs. Jaguars

On Sunday, two teams coming off Week 1 wins — the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars — will face a tougher test. Their quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, are both trying to bounce back from rocky 2024 campaigns and now stand in each other’s way of a 2–0 start.

Burrow has a strong track record of rallying from early-season woes. Many expect him to return to his MVP-caliber form in Week 2. It remains to be seen whether Lawrence can match his level of play, especially under a new coaching staff led by Liam Coen.

The QB duel looms large as a major storyline entering Sunday. We'll focus on that narrative and other subplots in these four bold predictions for what might go down in the Bengals’ home opener.

Noah Fant scores second touchdown in as many weeks

In what was a busier August than usual for the Bengals front office, veteran tight end Noah Fant was signed after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the season opener, it wasn’t clear what role the new addition would have in Zac Taylor’s offense, and the team took advantage of that uncertainty against the Browns. Fant ended up leading the Bengals in receptions by hauling in four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

As Burrow seeks the first 2-0 start of his career, it could be beneficial for the Bengals to keep leaning on newer players while there’s still limited tape to reveal how they’ll be used. With the Jaguars expected to focus on stopping the trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown, Fant could once again find himself with open looks.

While it’s unlikely the seventh-year tight end leads the Bengals in receptions for a second straight week, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he has another productive day. Fantasy football players without a strong option at the position should consider adding Fant off the waiver wire. Expect him to find the end zone again as Jacksonville keys in on Cincinnati’s more dangerous weapons in the red zone.

Bengals rookies continue to shine on defense

The rookie duo of edge rusher Shemar Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. played a major role in the Bengals’ strong defensive showing against the Browns. PFF gave Stewart the second-highest grade among all rookies in Week 1 with an overall score of 88.9, and he posted a pass rush win rate of 26.1%. Knight tied the franchise record for most tackles by a rookie in their Bengals debut, adding a pass breakup for good measure.







Not a bad start for two draft picks who faced plenty of criticism back in April. It looks like the Bengals have struck gold with a pair of young difference makers on defense, and they’ll have another chance to make their mark as Al Golden’s unit looks to slow down former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence both pass for three touchdowns in National Championship rematch

The first time Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence went head-to-head, they were promising young quarterbacks squaring off in the College Football Playoff National Championship — with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the field then, too, maybe not so much has changed.

Nearly five years later, both are former No. 1 picks with massive contracts, division titles, and playoff wins, but each is coming off a difficult stretch. Two years removed from either quarterback leading his team to the playoffs, Burrow and Lawrence both opened 2025 with a 1–0 record and will need to play at a high level to jump-start their comeback seasons.

Although both defenses impressed in Week 1 — with Cincinnati holding the Browns to just 16 points and Jacksonville smothering the Panthers — neither unit has been truly tested. Cam Taylor Britt’s coverage against Cleveland exposed a soft spot in the Bengals’ secondary, even if Al Golden’s defense showed promise overall. The Jaguars allowed 25.6 points per game last season, so shutting down Bryce Young won’t mean much unless they can contain Joe Burrow too.

Each quarterback should have plenty of chances to score. With strong receiving corps and defensive questions on both sides, Burrow and Lawrence throw for three touchdowns a piece in a rivalry that dates back to college.

Jaguars keep it close, but Bengals pull away late to cover spread

This doesn’t feel like an easy matchup for the Bengals, especially when accounting for Taylor’s 0–6 record as a head coach in Week 2. Don’t be shocked if the lead changes hands several times, culminating in a crucial fourth-quarter showdown.

Both offenses will put points on the board, so Burrow will need to play at a much more consistent level than he did in Cleveland. No stranger to big moments, he steps up again and propels his team to a 31–24 win — covering the 3.5-point spread en route to the first 2–0 start of his career.

More Bengals News and Analysis