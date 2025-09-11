Daunting test awaits overlooked Bengals standout in make or break Week 2 clash

Whether or not the Cincinnati Bengals can keep their roll going into Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars depends largely upon their defense holding the stellar form they showed in Cleveland.

For all the games Joe Burrow carried the Bengals in 2024 and throughout his career, we can excuse Joe Brrr for yet another Week 1 rust knocker-offer. He deserves to be lifted up by the defense every now and then, which is what happened in Cincinnati's 17-16 edger over the Browns.

Thanks to surprising depth and readiness from top draft picks Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. on the front seven, the Bengals should feel confident in how those levels of their D should perform on Sunday. All eyes will be on the secondary, however — and one man stands out above the rest.

Cam Taylor-Britt's job security in jeopardy ahead of tough Jaguars matchup

It feels a little redundant and self-evident at this point to dwell on knee-jerk Week 1 reactions. That said, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt's unfortunate, trademark inconsistency was on full display as Cincinnati kicked off the new season.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden recently spoke about how Taylor-Britt took accountability for an opening performance that left a lot to be desired, resulting in a team-worst 35.6 PFF grade, via CLNSCincy.com's Mike Petraglia:

"He was one of the first guys that came to me right prior to the defensive unit meeting. He said, ‘I've got to do a couple things better, and I got you this week,' and that kind of thing. And so his self awareness is good. Cam, you can coach him hard. And there's a couple things that I think he wishes he had back. So I'm not sharing with you anything that he hasn't already said or believes."

Head coach Zac Taylor also said Taylor-Britt needs to prove he can be consistent, and essentially implied that talk is cheap. Ain't that the truth?

The issue is, Week 2 doesn't present the ideal "get-right" scenario for CTB. That's because he'll likely draw most of his coverage against the likes of Jags second-year stud Brian Thomas Jr., who finished third in receiving yards during his exceptional rookie campaign.

Taylor-Britt's best ball comes in flashes. He hasn't sustained the high-end starter levels he's shown at times, only seeming to regress each season. Golden's predecessor, Lou Anarumo, benched Taylor-Britt multiple times in 2024.

Jacksonville is adjusting to a new scheme and coaching staff led by Liam Coen. Not that anyone should put a lot of stock into their 26-10 rout of Carolina in Coen's debut at the helm, but Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence left a lot of yards out on the field to say the least.

An acrobatic interception by Panthers star Jaycee Horn wiped out what could've been a long Travis Hunter touchdown. Additionally, Thomas ranked second in the league in unrealized air yards that weren't the result of receiver error with 84, per PFF (via The 33rd Team).

Hunter aligned in the slot on 20 of his 28 snaps, and CTB got six reps at that spot in Week 1, far fewer than Josh Newton (12) and starter Dax Hill (34). We'll see how often Coen moves Hunter around this week, as his role on either side of the ball is still in flux and could be tweaked as a new game plan wrinkle.

The bottom line is, Thomas is already an elite wideout in spite of middling quarterback play from Lawrence. Coen is hailed as an offensive mastermind, so you have to think Lawrence will only progress as the season goes.

All of these factors add up to a critical Sunday afternoon for Cam Taylor-Britt in the Bengals' home opener. Most may be reticent to say this is a make-or-break situation so early in the season. I believe how Taylor-Britt fares versus the Jags will set the tone for the rest of 2025 — and how much he can be relied on in a starting role going forward.

