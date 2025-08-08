4 crucial things we learned in Bengals preseason opener against the Eagles

There were several things that we learned about the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. One leaves no doubt that a player deserves a new contract, while others leave us with more questions than answers.

Some of these revelations may not be pleasant. Nevertheless, it's reassuring to know that this is only the first preseason game, as the team has a month before the regular season begins. There is still time to address key issues and build upon the positive.

With that, here are four critical things that we learned in the Bengals' first exhibition game against the Eagles.

When it comes to Trey Hendrickson: "Pay that man his money."

The first thing that we learned is that Trey Hendrickson needs his contract extension today so that he can be ready for the start of the regular season.

We had to watch backup Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee carve up the Bengals, completing 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while facing very little pressure. Philadelphia did not even dress its starting offensive linemen. Maybe they thought it wouldn't be necessary against a not-so-improved Bengals pass rush. And it turns out that they were right.

Establishing pressure against Philadelphia's backups along the offensive line was a layup. It turned out to be anything but. The fastest and easiest way to help with that situation is already on the roster.

Whatever you think Hendrickson's leverage was, take that and multiply it twofold after watching an ineffective pass rush against a backup offensive line. Too bad Bengals management didn't catch on sooner. Now they've cost themselves more dough.

The Bengals probably should have taken the best trade offer before the 2025 NFL Draft if they didn't like Trey Hendrickson's salary demands. Even Stevie Wonder could have seen that the price of top edge rushers would keep going up this year. https://t.co/vqdLHr34a1 — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) July 17, 2025

It is time for the Bengals' front office to end Hendrickson's hold-in and give him the three years guaranteed that the NFL's reigning sack leader is looking for.

Several key starting spots remain up for grabs

After another off-season, which includes free agency, the draft, and watching other teams make trades, we are once again wondering who will fulfill critical roles at various positions on the roster. Unfortunately, these are the same issues we've been talking about for several years now.

One of the most frustrating conversations we incessantly have is about who will win a starting job along the offensive line. In 2025, the right guard spot steps into the spotlight again.

When Lucas Patrick was signed as a free agent this offseason, we thought it was to provide depth along the offensive line. We did not initially believe that he would become the first choice as a starter. But this is precisely what has happened. And now, fans are noticing that may not be the best of ideas.

Meanwhile watch Lucas Patrick lmao.



This was the plan at RG huh? https://t.co/15XSPnwdzr — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) August 8, 2025

No matter what you think of the coach's decision to name Patrick as the first team guard, we must acknowledge that they saw enough from him and Cody Ford to put him ahead of Ford on the depth chart. That would not bode well for the line's prospects if they decide to reverse their decision.

Then the question becomes, who should be the backup right guard? If Patrick comes in and immediately loses the starting job to the Ford, should he automatically be the leader in the clubhouse as the second-stringer?

We also learned that the defense could still use some additional help at defensive end. Cincinnati could afford to make a big splash in the trade market by going after a starting-caliber edge rusher. But, they could also use some more explosive depth pieces at the edge position.

New defensive coordinator Al Golden utilized linebackers as edge defenders throughout the game against Philadelphia, indicating that he is trying to determine who he can rely on in that role. We admire his ingenuity, but he can only work with what Duke Tobin provides him.

Finally, with starters Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims set at tackle, the Bengals have yet to find someone they should feel comfortable with as a backup to those two. Fifth-round rookie Jalen Rivers had the edge in that role. However, after a rough outing, that may no longer be the case.

Every time we see Jalen Rivers (74) this summer, it's been a highlight for the defense. pic.twitter.com/TpDivGW869 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 8, 2025

A few problems, but LG ain’t one

While there are several key roles unaccounted for, the other guard position is not one of them. Third-round pick Dylan Fairchild cemented himself as the starter. And he did it without much, if any, competition.

Dylan Fairchild aka Pickle looked pretty damn good tonight IMO pic.twitter.com/mZSY6glmuM — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) August 8, 2025

Fairchild fared very well in his Cincinnati debut against a second-string defensive line. He is very much on the road to becoming the player that the Bengals envisioned he would be when they selected him in this year's draft.

Nevertheless, no matter how much we like Fairchild, a third-round rookie guard charged with protecting the franchise, speaks to the lack of depth and quality at the position. On the other hand, it could mean that the Bengals got a steal on Day 2.

Shemar Stewart’s performance makes waves

Within the next 48 hours, we should learn about an agreement between Hendrickson and the club. But no matter what happens, we must find out what Shemar Stewart can do against Washington's starters next week.

Shemar Stewart was applying PRESSURE during his short playing time tonight.



The Bengals rookie DE already looks like one of the NFL’s FREAKIEST edge rushers 😳 pic.twitter.com/77z52PQDYp — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 8, 2025

Stewart recorded one tackle for loss in the game, but the opposing QB felt his presence.

The fallout from a “normal” Stewart performance could have ripple, if not typhoon-like, effects on the rest of the roster.

In one preseason game, we saw more from Stewart than two years of Myles Murphy. That should not come as much of a surprise, since most people thought that was a bad selection when Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the defensive end out of Clemson would be Cincinnati's choice with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

It's doubtful that the team would move on from Murphy. If the Bengals were to release their young end, they would not save any money against the cap. According to Over The Cap, they would incur a salary cap expense of $2,466,000 while adding a $5,899,000 tag to their dead money. But if they were to trade Murphy, that would reduce the dead money cost to $1,538,592.

Murphy may become a great player. But the front office shouldn't be afraid to watch him become great somewhere else if the opportunity presents itself. Now is the time to start looking for a trade partner, such as perhaps the Green Bay Packers.

A first-round edge rusher from two years ago could be of interest to some team in need. We'll see if Murphy has the legitimate chops and work ethic to back up his first-round draft status someday. That likely won't transpire in Cincinnati if some of the fan reactions are any indication.

Myles Murphy really is going to give Billy Price a run for worst 1st round pick in recent memory — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) August 8, 2025

Preseason game 1 reaction:



Defense needs all the reps they can get



Shemar looked good



Myles Murphy disappointed



CBs looked lost



Oline was pretty decent



Joe and jamarr as expected



Mckinnley Jackson ?? — Korey (@BengalsKorey) August 8, 2025

Myles Murphy, make a move bro. Yikes. #Bengals — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) August 8, 2025

I’m ready to crown Myles Murphy the worst 1st round pick in bengal history. Especially because of the timing/importance of the pic — WHO DEY SEH (@bihseh) August 7, 2025

Also, is Joseph Ossai expendable or tradable? The Bengals could move on from him, saving $3.5 million against the cap. However, that would rack up another $3 million in dead money.

While moving on from Stewart and/or Ossai seems unlikely, Shemar Stewart's performance should give Cincinnati's C-suite something to think about.

.@Bengals @ShemarStewart14 played 18 plays last night. Had a tackle for loss and got to the QB...I would like to see him go 1 on 1 more in his pass rushes. #whodey. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/SXzYRiaytz — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 8, 2025

Overall, what we learned is that the Bengals should still be in the market for a starting and backup right guard, edge rushers, and a versatile offensive tackle. Those are a lot of roster questions for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Hopefully someone on the roster can step up and earn the coaching staff's trust in these regards. If not, there is more than one way to skin a cat.