4 trade targets Bengals could pursue with their 2027 first-round pick

The Cincinnati Bengals did the unthinkable this offseason when they traded their first-round pick of this year’s draft to the New York Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

They shocked everyone when the front office forewent their usual recent practice of missing on defensive linemen early in the draft, going with proven NFL talent. Now we look towards future possibilities like a spoiled eight-year-old opening birthday presents after K-Pop Demon Hunter-themed birthday presents, saying, “What’s next?”

Could the Bengals trade their 2027 first-round pick for an established star? And if so, who could that hypothetical player be?

Bengals' blueprint for another Dexter Lawrence-esque trade

First, we must establish the parameters within which we are working in this hypothetical.

Then the player must be at or near the top of his position. He must fit the specific need at the right time. And, at least for the Bengals, he should be under 30 years old. That was a sticking point for the team when negotiating with Trey Hendrickson. They wanted to give him a three-year extension two years ago.

We also excluded players on rookie contracts, since Lawrence was on his second lucrative deal. Also excluded were quarterbacks and wide receivers for obvious reasons.

Furthermore, we limited it to players with one or two years left on their contracts heading into the 2027 offseason who could seek a raise or extension at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

After all those factors are considered, here are four players that the Bengals could consider using a first-round pick on to try to pry them away from their current franchise.

Ball-hawking safety Xavier McKinney

There is a very real possibility that the Bengals could be in the market for a running mate next to Bryan Cook next offseason.

The Bengals would love to have a first or second-round player fall to them in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, if the front office wanted to go with more of a sure thing, they could pursue Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney.

McKinney’s 13 interceptions tie for the third-most over the past three seasons. Also on that list, with 13 interceptions, is former Bengals, now Buffalo Bills, defensive back Geno Stone.

NFL defenders with double-digit INTs over the last 3 seasons:



🔒 Kerby Joseph, DET - 16

🔒 Derek Stingley Jr., HOU - 14

🔒 Geno Stone, BUF - 13

🔒 Xavier McKinney, GB - 13

🔒 Jessie Bates III, ATL - 13

🔒 Marlon Humphrey, BAL - 11

🔒 Byron Murphy Jr., MIN - 11

🔒 DaRon Bland,… pic.twitter.com/Wiv25P3xYa — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 9, 2026

There is a very distinct and important difference between Stone and McKinney that is imperative when discussing future defensive acquisitions for the Bengals. McKinney had a missed tackle rate of 5.3% last year with a 6.0% career rate, whereas Stone’s was 20.0% last year and a 15.4% rate for his career.

We cannot overstate how much of an improvement Cook is in that crucial category. Making a big push for McKinney would only further fortify the defense in an area that has plagued them over the past couple of seasons.

At the other safety position, Jordan Battle had a missed tackle rate of 14.4%. However, the coaching staff is hoping that number stumbles, like a bad roll on Shoots and Ladders (kids, ask your parents), with this offseason's overhaul of the defensive line.

McKinney has three void years at the end of his contract beginning in 2028, at which point he will hit free agency at 29 years old. If Cincinnati is in the market for another starting safety next to Cook, using a high draft pick on McKinney could be a way to go.

Jaylon Johnson could be a CB1-B option if Hill leaves

Unfortunately, the Bengals still have not locked down starting cornerbacks DJ Turner and Dax Hill long-term, and both are entering contract years.

Turner is likely to receive the big contract before Hill. But the fact that the Bengals have not ponied up the bucks yet means nothing can be taken for granted.

But let’s take for granted that the C-suite gets something done with Turner for now. There is a chance they do not get anything done with Hill, which would allow him to hit free agency in 2027. In that case, they will be down a starting cornerback.

Johnson had an injury-shortened 2026 campaign. Before that, he was one of the best cover corners in the NFL.

Nonetheless, before the Bengals can think about trading for Johnson, they would need to see that he is back from his injury and has performed at the level that made him one of the top cover corners in the NFL.

But if Johnson proves to be the player that he has been over the past several seasons, teams could begin to sniff around.

🔒 The highest-graded NFL cornerback every season since 2019, per PFSN’s CB Impact metric:



‘25: Joey Porter Jr., Steelers - 95.3

‘24: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans - 92.4

‘23: Jaylon Johnson, Bears - 96.7

‘22: Sauce Gardner, Jets - 97.8

‘21: A.J. Terrell, Falcons - 96.8

‘20: Jaire… pic.twitter.com/FGddzUoebf — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 3, 2026

Johnson will be 29 when he hits free agency in 2028. The Bengals could add a year or two to his contract and increase his annual average salary.

The hope is that the Bengals will draft, develop, and retain Turner and Hill. But if things go left, trading for an excellent coverage player would not be the worst idea.

Jamien Sherwood is the type of LB missing at the 2nd level

A linebacker who could interest the Bengals is Jamien Sherwood. However, after signing a new three-year deal last offseason, the New York Jets will not want to part ways with the veteran. However, a late first-round pick could change their minds.

Sherwood is suddenly the type of linebacker that the defense needs. The converted safety can play middle linebacker against the run and line up on the outside, and cover split-out tight ends one-on-one.

LB Jamien Sherwood in coverage pic.twitter.com/1U2YYiealy — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 3, 2025

Sherwood can cover while also being a prolific tackler. He recorded 154 tackles last season with a missed tackle rate of 6.1%. For comparison, Demetrius Knight had 103 tackles in 2026 with a missed tackle rate of 14.5%.

It sounds preposterous to say that the front office could use a first-round pick on a linebacker. Still, if that position ends up being the Achilles' heel that many fear it will be this season, the team could get desperate, just like they were desperate this offseason for defensive line help.

Sherwood will be a young 28 when he becomes a free agent, with three void years remaining on his contract. And, like the players above on this list, the team would need to add a couple of years to his existing contract.

And while we wanted to include linebacker Nick Bolton on this list, the idea of giving Kansas City a second player on this list made us throw up in our mouths just a bit.

Still hard to believe that Bengals passed on Creed Humphrey for Jackson Carman

The Chiefs player whom the Bengals could be willing to make a deal for in 2027 is center Creed Humphrey.

One of the Bengals’ draft decisions so head-scratchingly sickening it made scalps bleed all around Bengalsdom was when the front office selected Jackson Carman with the 46th overall pick, allowing Humphrey to journey to 63, where Kansas City was waiting with open arms.

Now, starting center Ted Karras is entering the final year of his contract. The team will be in the market for a starting center in 2027.

The answer could come from inside the house. However, if for some reason those best-laid plans are not as iron-clad as they need to be, Humphrey could be a target, but at a steep price.

The Bengals could do a deal very similar to the one they did with Lawrence, adding an extra year and more money to his existing contract. However, Humphrey is sure to want a contract closer to what Tyler Linderbaum got.

Tyler Linderbaum’s annual contract is insane!!



1) Tyler Linderbaum (LV): $27 million

——-

2) Creed Humphrey (KC): $18 million

3) Cam Jurgens (PHI): $17 million

4) Connor McGovern (BUF): $13 million

5) Erik McCoy (NO): $12 million

6) Luke Wattenberg (DEN): $12 million — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 9, 2026

We can want, but not expect, another massive Dexter Lawrence-esque trade

We seriously doubt that the Bengals will trade away next year’s first-round pick. But then again, we did not foresee them moving this year’s.

The best outcome for this team is that they do not feel the need to take such drastic measures next offseason, as their young players have shown they can perform to the standard that this incoming crop of newcomers is sure to bring.

However, now that the Bengals’ brass has set the precedent, anything is possible. Including the improbable action of trading two consecutive first-round draft picks.

And if the Dexter Lawrence trade turns out to be everything they and the fans hoped it would be, then that sort of wheeling and dealing could become infectious.