5 Cincinnati Bengals players who won't be back next season

Sam Hubbard, Defensive end

This one is tough considering how integral Sam Hubbard has been to the Bengals for the past seven seasons, but it might be time for the two sides to part ways. Hubbard looked like a shell of his former self in 2024, as his numbers were down across the board. He had just 41 total tackles, which is his lowest total since his rookie season when he didn't start a single game. His two sacks also tied a career-low.

Hubbard struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks all season, perhaps partly due to the fact that he was playing through a hamstring tear. Regardless, the Bengals need an upgrade opposite of Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks this season. Hubbard still has a year remaining on his current contract, but the team would save over $9 million in salary cap space if they release him this offseason, and the Bengals will need all of the cap space that they can get.

Hubbard will always be fondly remembered in Cincinnati, but the NFL is a business, and sometimes difficult decisions need to be made.

Trent Brown, Offensive tackle

The Bengals brought in Trent Brown on a one-year deal to bolster the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow last offseason, but unfortunately an injury issue cost Brown almost the entire season. Brown suffered a a torn patellar tendon on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and he missed the remainder of the season as a result. It's likely that's how his Bengals tenure will end.

Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a member of the Raiders, but he'll be 32 before the 2025 season starts, and his best days are likely behind him. Plus, the Bengals are likely set at the starting offensive tackle positions for next season with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.

Perhaps the Bengals could bring back Brown in a reserve role if the price is right, but availability is a concern, as missed time has become somewhat of a trend for the veteran in recent years. It seems like Cincinnati would be better served to bolster the line with some young talent, as opposed to running it back with an aging, injury-prone player.