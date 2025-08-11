6 under-the-radar Bengals who need more preseason snaps after opener vs. Eagles

The only thing talked about more around the Queen City than Trey Hendrickson's contract and Shemar Stewart's ill-advised holdout is the Cincinnati Bengals' failure to hit the ground running once the regular season starts. While a fast start is essential, the offseason is also about evaluation, competition, and building the roster. The diehard fans among us saw that play out in the team's first preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now that we gaze our eyes upon settled dust and prepare for the next matchup against the Washington Commanders, there are some players’ names that remain out of the conversations about who needs to get more consideration for a roster spot and increased playing time based on what we saw Thursday.

After a re-watch, here are six under-the-radar players who should see the field more against players higher on the depth chart over the next few weeks.

Bralyn Lux (CB)

Undrafted rookie free agent Bralyn Lux did his best Mike Hilton impression all night long. It helps that he’s wearing number 21.

Lux was in the backfield on a few plays off the blitz. With more time, he will finish better and have an opportunity to become an agent of chaos on a Hilton scale. He finished the game with three tackles, but had a couple of chances to have more.

Lux played mainly on the boundary while at Texas Tech. Now, new defensive coordinator Al Golden should see how he holds up in coverage as a nickel corner versus the opponents’ ones and twos.

And you never know. In January, we might get a play where Lux finds himself one-on-one with a former Texas and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver, Xavier Worthy. If that were to happen, we know Lux can hold his own.

Great ex. of a Catch Technique by the Tech CB Brayln Lux (#12) vs. Texas's Xavier Worthy (#1).



> Step down to get square

> Pop feet to prep for collision or break

> Shoulders turn = break to top shoulder

> Play through the hands#ArtofX pic.twitter.com/04j9G9O4sR — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) November 25, 2023

Additionally, given his playing style — reminiscent of Dax Hill's while at Michigan and that of Hilton — we shouldn't rule out the possibility of Lux being able to play safety in a pinch.

Barrett Carter (LB)

Rookie fourth-round pick Barrett Carter is not in danger of missing out on the final 53-man roster. Nevertheless, he should have more opportunities to showcase his abilities. He showed he’s a capable blitzer by recording one of the two sacks for a defense that did not get much pressure against Philadelphia’s second-team offensive line. He also had a tackle for a loss.

While he was not considered a sack maven coming out of Clemson, he did have 12.5 sacks in college. And on Thursday, we got a very similar view of what he can bring to the team.

barrett carter jumps at the opportunity to get after the qb pic.twitter.com/N1vWv3JmWP — Cam ✰ (@teeithiggins) August 8, 2025

The Bengals picked Carter as a complement to Demetrius Knight’s physical, run-stopping prowess. The idea was that he would be more suitable defending in the pass game. After watching him get to the quarterback, it’s now time to see how expansive of a role the rookie is ready to take on.

Taven Bryan (DE/DT)

Speaking of sacks, defensive lineman Taven Bryan had the other one. He won his matchups on a few occasions, showcasing his versatility by rotating between defensive end and tackle.

Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai didn’t have their best performances against Philly’s second-team offensive line. We know them well enough to know what they bring to the team.

After Thursday's preseason action, Bryan or another pass-rusher emerges and gives the coaching staff something to think about over the rest of training camp, should have the opportunity to impress during the games.

Bryan recorded three tackles, one tackle for a loss, and a sack in the game against the Eagles. Hopefully, the eight-year pro can follow that up next week with snaps against some higher-caliber Commanders linemen.

Note this is a very small preseason sample size, but…



Taven Bryan leads all qualified iDL in pass rush win rate through Week 1 of the preseason.



Pass rush has always been his calling card, and the Bengals need more of it.



Let him run with the 1s, and see what he’s got. https://t.co/uEJby1AQ3i — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) August 10, 2025

McKinnley Jackson (DT)

The second-year defensive tackle played like he’s offended about being so far down the depth chart Thursday night. His standing should quickly improve after his performance against the Eagles.

Jackson made several plays in the backfield, daring the coaching staff not to play him with the second team against Washington. He finished his impressive evening with four tackles, including a team-best three tackles for loss.

Last year’s third-round pick should get more playing time with the first- and second-team units. Why Jackson is not, or was not, is puzzling. But after his latest outing, that option should be back on the table.

McKinnley Jackson was very impressive vs Philly



Hard to think Cross will get more PT than him pic.twitter.com/Z6vxcCw8Fq — Blitz Bengals (@Blitz_Bengals) August 10, 2025

Jaxson Kirkland (G)

With the right guard position in a bit of chaos, Jaxson Kirkland’s name not being bantered about is disconcerting. Kirkland spent his college and most of his early NFL career on the left side of the line. However, his superior NFL experience alone compared to rookie fifth-rounder Jalen Rivers, should earn Kirkland at least some run to see what he's got.

Kirkland has been hounded by injuries, dating back to his college days with the Huskies. Filling in for right tackle Amarius Mims against the Ravens in Week 5 last season, Kirkland suffered a season-ending injury after only three snaps.

Now, Kirkland is as healthy as he’s going to be. The coaching staff needs to find out what they have in him.

The Bengals are throwing everything at that guard position except for Kirkland it seems. At least give him a shot to see what he can do. It’s better to find out in training camp and the preseason than be forced into a situation where you have to cross your fingers and hope for the best.

Andrew Coker (OL)

Another offensive lineman who should receive more game action is tackle Andrew Coker. He erased the right side of the defensive line in the third and fourth quarters. Yes, it was against third and fourth-string defensive linemen. However, that is why he should see more time against better competition in the matchup against Washington.

Further consideration would be to see what Coker can do at right guard. His 6’7”, 315-pound frame might be able to play inside as well. And why not now that Cody Ford is getting snaps at tackle while Jalen Rivers is seeing time at guard? Might as well throw another name into the mix.

Coker looked like he belonged against the competition he faced. Even dating back to his college career, he showed signs that he could be a high-level pass blocker.

UDFA Andrew Coker in 2023:



424 pass-blocking snaps

24 QB pressures allowed

1 sack allowed



🧱 pic.twitter.com/6JEftMGXmI — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 29, 2024

Now let's see what else the 2024 undrafted free agent can do with a little more NFL development under his belt. Because let's face it, this Bengals team still has serious questions about the guard and backup swing tackle spots.

We know what most of Cincinnati's roster will be. However, like a Tee Higgins 50/50 ball, there are some spots up for grabs. If those positions are open to competition, players like Lux, Carter, Bryan, Jackson, Kirkland, and Coker are making their case for more reps based on how things turned out during the first exhibition game.

Lux, Bryan, Kirkland, and Coker are fighting for a roster spot. Carter and Jackson are looking to secure a better place on the depth chart. They deserve more time to present their case, Your Honor.

