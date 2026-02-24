A Trey Hendrickson trade scenario too ingenious for Bengals to execute

Ever had an idea you wish you would've thought of first? For all the Cincinnati Bengals trade scenarios discussed in this here space since I took the reins, this one involving superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson blew me away.

And I don't say this lightly. I fancy myself a ball-knowing Who Dey Head of the highest order. That's how I pull off feats like the greatest 3,000-word mock offseason the Internet has ever seen.

Whether the Bengals actually know what a tag-and-trade is, much less how to pull it off with aplomb, is another matter. It's fun to dream that Duke Tobin and Co. could pull this thing together.

Trey Hendrickson proposal nets Bengals an awesome weapon at minimal cost

SI.com's James Rapien has drawn up the ultimate solution for the Bengals to not let Trey Hendrickson walk in free agency for absolutely nothing. Just a heads up: It's not a Maxx Crosby trade.

Rapien advocates for Cincinnati to ship Hendrickson to Indianapolis, where he could reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. In a rare, pure player-for-player exchange, the Bengals would gain the WR3 upgrade and true slot weapon who could take their passing attack to another level in Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Here's the key portion of Rapien's write-up:

"Hendrickson for Downs, straight up. The Colts land arguably the best free agent in this year's class and the Bengals address a sneaky need on offense with a proven player. [...] There's a lot to like about Downs. He's a smaller, quicker wide receiver that the Bengals don't currently have on the roster. He has 198 catches for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons. He has hauled in 67.6% of the passes that have gone his way."

I looooooooove me some Josh Downs. The Colts stole him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 79 overall. I had Downs somewhere in the 30s on my big board. Can't remember precisely, but for sure inside the top-40.

You can see the numbers Downs produced above. He's caught passes from the likes of Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard in his short time as a pro.

Just think of how much Downs could cook with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the perimeter. And, you know, Joe Burrow as his freaking QB. Downs is an exceptional route-runner who has a keen understanding of how to find soft spots in zones.

For a 5'9", 171-pound target, he's proven to be durable and tough. The 24-year-old is better at high-pointing the ball and hauling in contested catches than his diminutive frame would suggest.

As Rapien later alludes to, too, Downs' brother is entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs is the prospect many Bengals fans want to see Cincinnati acquire with the 10th overall pick. Josh even said recently he hopes his brother lands with either the Bengals or Giants.

The Bengals acquiring Josh and Caleb Downs in one offseason would transcend the obvious sentimental storyline that has an innate coolness factor. The Downs Bros would legitimately help Cincinnati return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Only one problem. Bubble-bursting incoming...

I have zero faith the Bengals could ever pull this off. They'd tag Trey, not trade him in time, and be stuck with a disgruntled player whose exorbitant franchise tag would hamstring their ability to sign anyone of consequence in free agency.