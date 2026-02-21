As the NFL gears up for the start of the pre-draft process with the NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals fans already know what they want the team to do with the No. 10 pick: draft Caleb Downs.

The safety is arguably the best prospect in the draft class, but fans are hoping positional value and other teams' needs will allow him to drop to Cincinnati at 10. Turns out, Bengals fans aren’t the only people hoping for that.

Downs’ older brother, Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, is hoping for the same draft outcome as well. In a recent interview with Overtime, the elder Downs was asked where he wants his brother to go. He immediately said the Bengals or the New York Giants would be pretty cool.

Josh Downs would like to see Bengals draft Caleb Downs

The Colts receiver made it clear that he would love to team up with his brother, but Indianapolis doesn’t have a first-round pick. The next best options are Cincinnati or the Giants. The older Downs explained that he went to high school with Bengals defenders corner DJ Turner and linebacker Barrett Carter, so it’d be cool to see his younger brother go build up Cincinnati’s defense with his friends.

Bengals fans will certainly endorse this plan, and the team should be hoping for the same as well. Downs in an elite prospect, and Cincinnati needs elite players on its defense. The Bengals have been held back by their defense for far too long, and Downs is considered the type of prospect who can be a culture changer for the unit.

That’s been his reputation since he became a Day 1 starter as a true freshman on a Nick Saban Alabama defense.

Downs ultimately transferred to Ohio State after Saban’s retirement, and made the Buckeyes one of the best defenses in college for two straight years. In his three collegiate seasons, he recorded 257 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.

While the Bengals will spend the next couple of months getting to know prospects, Downs is likely already atop their board, and will remain there. The only thing that should prevent Cincinnati from drafting him is a team selecting him before the Bengals are on the clock.

Although re-signing Jalen Davis to start at nickelback makes Downs' versatility a tad less vital to Cincinnati's defense, his presence at safety would take the Bengals' secondary to a whole other level.