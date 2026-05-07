Aaron Rodgers' reported return must have Bengals licking their chops

The Cincinnati Bengals' biggest competition to win the AFC North isn't the defending division champion Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was true whether Aaron Rodgers decided to keep playing or not.

Longtime NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Rodgers' future, and it sounds like all systems are go for the 2026 season:

"Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to visit the Steelers Friday and this weekend, will likely play for them in 2026, sources say. A deal is not done & there is always caution until things are signed. But Rodgers’ plan is to play for PIT & these are steps toward that end."

Although Rodgers shredded Cincinnati last year to the tune of a 104.5 passer rating across two matchups, he might want to park it on the couch or flee the division. Because the Bengals' vast improvement on defense figures to be a waking nightmare for him.

Aaron Rodgers returning for age-43 season will doom Steelers vs. Bengals

It's admittedly poetic that Rodgers will, in all likelihood, end his career under new Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy. However, if history is any indication, McCarthy and Rodgers often fail to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest and the competition is elite.

Understanding that the Rodgers-McCarthy duo did win a Super Bowl many moons ago, they lost in a whole lot of other big spots in the ensuing years. That ultimately resulted in McCarthy's dismissal as Green Bay head coach.

McCarthy is renowned for his schematic prowess on offense, and Rodgers is one of the best pure passers in history. The problem? McCarthy is on his third head coaching gig, and Rodgers turns 43 in December.

Pittsburgh's passing attack should be improved with the additions of Germie Bernard in the draft and Michael Pittman Jr. in free agency. That said, Rodgers isn't a spring chicken anymore.

During the 2025 campaign, Rodgers 2.59-second average time to throw was quickest among full-time starting QBs, and his average intended air yards (5.9) was lowest. In other words, he doesn't want to get hit anymore. Can't blame him at his age, but now he's another year older.

The Bengals' deep stable of defensive linemen, led by Dexter Lawrence, Myles Murphy, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, B.J. Hill, Shemar Stewart, and Cashius Howell, are all coming for Mr. Rodgers.

This #Bengals’ defensive line is stacked and deep - and it’s something this team has been missing.



It will be a game-changer with the potent offense they have. pic.twitter.com/ImMT9ncOR1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 4, 2026

And Rodgers' fast release/dink-and-dunk passing approach can only mask Pittsburgh's offensive line issues so much. Cincinnati also has a capable secondary to jump all over the Steelers' heavy reliance on quick-game passing concepts.

The scheme isn't likely to change much under McCarthy, because no matter who has the play sheet, Rodgers tends to run whatever offense he wants. Not the most coachable fella. Never has been.

Oh, and Cincinnati has the secondary to pounce all over Pittsburgh's vanilla, Rodgers-appeasing, limited-motion system. DJ Turner and Dax Hill (assuming he starts on the boundary, ugh) have the coverage chops to lock up Pittman and Metcalf on the perimeter. Plus, they're bigger-bodied targets whose specialties aren't short-area quickness or dynamic separation.

Last point: The Steelers have the second-oldest defense in the league. How are they going to hold up against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' top-flight offense? I'd wager: not very well!

Average NFL roster age entering the 2026 season (sorted from youngest to oldest) pic.twitter.com/h74Tm35Dnu — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 6, 2026

So by all means, Aaron Rodgers, come on back for 2026! The Bengals will be eagerly awaiting their chances to hound you with some actual decent defensive personnel.