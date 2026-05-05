Reported Lamar Jackson contract woes are a win-win wind in Bengals' sails

The Cincinnati Bengals' stiffest AFC North competition in 2026 figures to be the Baltimore Ravens. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is the only player at the position who can hold a candle to Bengals superstar Joe Burrow, and that's reason enough to respect them.

But Jackson is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Unlike Burrow, a good chunk of Jackson's playmaking ability comes from his elite running ability.

Adding to the adversity, Jackson is adjusting to a new coaching staff and has the headache of negotiating a new contract. And by that I mean, he is his own agent, so he's putting more on his plate by having to broker the deal himself.

Things got weird last time Lamar got paid. He requested a trade. Could history repeat itself? Let's just say FanSided's foremost insider believes it's not off the table.

FanSided insider Jason La Canfora details Ravens' messy Lamar Jackson contract negotiations

In a report about the big impending contract extensions expected for a trio of star quarterbacks also including Houston's CJ Stroud and Bucs veteran Baker Mayfield, Jason La Canfora detailed how and why Jackson's deal in Baltimore isn't a foregone conclusion:

"Jackson turned down multiple short-term fully guaranteed deals in his last negotiation, sources said, and was adamant then that well more than three years had to be fully guaranteed at signing. That’s not changing now. 'He has them by the balls,' another GM said. 'He doesn’t have to sign anything he doesn’t want to sign, and they can’t carry him at $90M (in 2027).' The Ravens haven’t learned from past mistakes, and Jackson has already requested a trade in the past. The next four months are crucial for this franchise. We suspect it gets done, but if it bleeds into the season, look out. What are the Ravens waiting for?"

Indeed, what are the Ravens waiting for? The Bengals dragged out Trey Hendrickson's negotiations the past couple years and have cheaped out on multiple veterans they should've kept during the Burrow era, but this is an entirely different matter.

Yes, Cincinnati alienated Hendrickson into multiple trade requests before he defected to the Ravens this offseason in free agency. Tee Higgins demanded a trade as well before settling in Cincinnati with a tandem extension alongside Ja'Marr Chase last offseason.

The Bengals were always going to pay Joe Burrow. There was never a doubt. Any trade speculation or wondering about Burrow's future is to do with the roster around him, namely the defense.

Now that Cincinnati rectified that problem in spades ahead of the 2026 season, Burrow should be around for the long haul. But that's not the point in relation to Jackson. The point is, even a stingy front office like the Bengals would never let things get weird between them and Burrow at the negotiating table.

This now marks the second round of contract talks Jackson has had in Baltimore. It's officially getting weird again. That can only have a negative impact on the upcoming year, where again, the pressure is on Lamar to deliver a Lombardi Trophy as much as ever.

Some pundits think Burrow is facing intense scrutiny to deliver this year? Think about Lamar and all his choke jobs in the playoffs. All those loaded rosters with top-flight defenses he's squandered.

Jackson's game is bound to age worse than Burrow's, health permitting for both of them. Not that Jackson is some poor pocket passer, but we all know who's better in that department.

All that said, who would've thought mere months ago the Bengals would brush up to the salary cap limit to ensure Burrow had a real shot to contend this year? Meanwhile, the Ravens are dragging their feet on reworking Jackson's contract and extending him.

The longer this goes on with Jackson, the more uncertain Baltimore can be about its future. In the present, Jackson's slated $84+ million cap hit for 2027 is hamstringing the front office from signing free agents to multi-year deals, and has the Ravens in a projected $40.7 million team cap hole next offseason as things stand right now.

Obviously, something will give and the Ravens must become cap-compliant at some point. But again, what is the hold-up? Not like the Bengals or Who Dey Heads are complaining, though! Bring on the drama! We'll have our popcorn ready!

Between the easy schedule and the Lamar drama, who's got it better than us to kick off May!?