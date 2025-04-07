Absurd relocation idea from Mike Florio will have Bengals fans seething

Cincinnati Bengals fans have just been trying to enjoy what's hopefully an offseason spent helping the team reach its ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had to fire off a ridiculous idea about relocating.

While, yes, Katie Blackburn did say the team could move wherever they please, it doesn't feel like a realistic option (at least let's hope not). Leave it to Florio, however, to throw out the most absurd option though. While discussing the Chicago Bears' stadium scenario, Florio linked the two together and said they should come together in the Windy City to build a super stadium.

"Enter the Bengals. They’re less than three months away from the final countdown to the expiration of their lease at Paycor Stadium. During the league meetings this week, executive V.P. Katie Blackburn said the quiet thing out loud — after 2025, the Bengals can go wherever they want to go.

It’s easy to come up with a list of cities that currently have no NFL teams. But the best outcome for the Bengals, and the Bears, could be to partner up in a new Chicagoland stadium. Lakefront or Arlington Heights. Wherever. The revenue from 20 NFL games each year, along with everything else that could be hosted in a fixed-roof building, should be able to pay for the building."

Mike Florio proposes Bengals and Bears should share stadium in Chicago

At least Florio said that this idea isn't going to happen but to even bring it up in the first place is insane. As James Rapien of Cincinnati Bengals on SI pointed out, there's a rolling two-year option that can be exercised if an agreement isn't reached by the June 30 deadline.

While the stadium situation is up in the air right now, fans don't need to worry about Florio's ridiculous idea. The Bengals are not moving to Chicago to share a stadium with the Bears. Gotta love the offseason stories though, huh?