Advanced data underscores how lethal Bengals QB Joe Burrow is when healthy

Some people fixate on the Roman Empire. I'm sure I'm not the only Cincinnati Bengals supporter who fixates on an imagined scenario where the organization actually supports superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to the fullest extent possible.

It's not like the Bengals do nothing to complement Burrow's impressive skill set and leadership capacities. They just don't do enough. It's led to major injuries, lost seasons, and a defiant refusal to make sweeping changes in spite of all that.

Every now and then, there is joy to be had in shaming anyone left out there who believes Burrow isn't an elite QB. A compelling argument comes from advanced data from the 2025 campaign, in the eight games Joe Shiesty was healthy enough to suit up for.

We'll also look back at that epic 2024 season. Feel like it's my duty to remind non-Bengal NFL fans what Burrow could be capable of in 2026 with just a modicum of competence from the front office.

Joe Burrow threw the most catchable, least interceptable football of any NFL QB in 2025

Even as he fought tooth and nail to recover from a brutal turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 that cost him most of that game and basically half the season, Joe Burrow was ready to roll way ahead of schedule.

Not just ready to limp around the field and kind-of, sort-of be himself. No. Burrow was straight up dealing upon his return, with the notable exception of a 24-0 home loss to the Ravens.

Check out this graph, which charts uncatchable throw rate and interception-worthy passes. One man stands above the rest. Joseph Lee Burrow.

#NFL INT-Worthy & Uncatchable Throws 2025



Joe Burrow is in a tier of his own. Shedeur Sanders is too - just not the one you want.



Data charted by @FTNFantasy pic.twitter.com/xIjNrjtmuH — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 14, 2026

And check this out, from the same source: how calm, cool and collected Joe Brrr is when defenses try to heat him up.

#NFL Bad Throws. vs. Pressure % Faced 2025

(min. 216 attempts)



Joe Burrow with the lowest bad‑throw rate, while Michael Penix Jr. has the highest.

Justin Herbert has faced the most pressure, whereas Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers have been pressured at the lowest rates.… pic.twitter.com/y8kPl7X9cP — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 15, 2026

Just outstanding efficiency, regardless of the context. And again, Burrow was not anywhere near 100% once he did come back to the field for that Thanksgiving blowout in Baltimore.

The Bengals sport the best offensive line Burrow has had at any point in his career. By far. They can actually protect him and can actually run the ball more consistently than ever. Just take a peek at the results. Now extrapolate it to a 17-game sample size.

Remember back in 2024, when the o-line was crapola, Burrow was ranked as follows by PFF in the following passing categories:

1st under pressure

2nd when kept clean

1st vs. the blitz

2nd vs. no blitz

All the while, this was happening:

most brutal stat you'll read today:



Joe Burrow has been blitzed at the #1 LOWEST rate of any QB the last 4 years



--but--



he has been hit within 2.5 seconds of snap at the #1 HIGHEST rate 👀



Burrow has been hit within 2.5 seconds 25% MORE than the #2 most hit QB in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QOCOmIvRgg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 1, 2025

Last piece of context to bear in mind: Burrow somehow had five interceptions despite those gaudy 2025 numbers. He committed just two turnover-worthy plays. Somehow, that translated to five takeaways and multiple defensive TDs for opponents.

At some point, the cruel luck must run out in Cincinnati, right?

Give me a few defensive free agents. One for every level. Line, linebacker, and secondary (safety in particular). Hit on one draft pick who can help right away. Just one.

Then fast-forward me to September for Week 1. Joe Burrow is about to vengefully lay waste to the rest of the NFL in 2026. Why is it so far awayyyyyy?

