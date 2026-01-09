Bengals fans will be livid over news Duke Tobin broke in press conference

Fans can believe all they want that the Cincinnati Bengals' brain trust has their collective heart in the right place, and longs to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl. Duke Tobin proved in Friday's press conference that any Who Dey Head with that type of faith should place it with extreme caution.

It was equal parts refreshing and surreal to see Tobin actually face the Cincinnati local media to discuss the colossal disappointment of a 6-11 season.

Alas, instead of affirming the notion that the Bengals could make meaningful changes this offseason, Tobin's press conference just reinforced the notion that little will, in fact, change. Just like his employment status for the organization since 1999.

Tobin gave Bengals supporters an unsavory exclusive on Friday, which stood out amid an hour-plus of musings, half-answers, and dance-like maneuvers around hard questions.

Click here for a link to Duke Tobin's full press conference.

Defiant Duke Tobin reveals Bengals will not expand scouting department this offseason

From a personal standpoint, I'm not as outraged by this development because it's not some huge surprise. The incongruity between what Tobin and any non-player Bengals leaders say about how much they want to win and the actions they actually take to see that alleged vision through is a disconnect every Bengals fan should be accustomed to.

While elite front offices like the Philadelphia Eagles and GM Howie Roseman employ an exhaustive list of talent evaluators, the Bengals are content to roll with who they've got in their pea-sized scouting department. Tobin confirmed as much when he faced the media.

Duke Tobin defended the Bengals small scouting department and didn't give much of an answer about getting a new offensive play caller ⤵️



"Our scouting staff is the size it is because the collaboration is better at that size...it's not about the volume of information we have." pic.twitter.com/kns34Ha1Je — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) January 9, 2026

Duke Tobin confirms there are NO plans to expand the scouting department when asked by James Rapien. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 9, 2026

Ask me how many scouts the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have.

OK I'll tell you. They have 17. Seventeen. Guess how many the Bengals have? Four. FOUR!

I'm sure there are other teams who I could compare with. Just look at how hard the Eagles have crushed the draft compared to Cincinnati over the last four years. It's not even close. In fact, it's an embarrassment to the Bengals organization.

Need I go through all the picks? Put it this way: Philly has had 12 picks in the top 100 since 2022, while Cincy has had 13. The jury is still out on rookie Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba, but otherwise, I would argue the Eagles have either nailed or somewhat hit on all those selections.

Guess how many would be surefire hits for the Bengals? I would generously say six, assuming left guard Dylan Fairchild builds on a promising rookie campaign — and if I even want to count Myles Murphy showing something in his third NFL season! At long last, Myles!!

But yeah, no need to add to the scouting department. Nothing to see here!

