AFC North Power Rankings: Browns in doghouse as Bengals, Ravens, Steelers win in Week 7
By Glenn Adams
There has not been much movement in the AFC North Power Rankings over the last few weeks as the teams settle into what they will be during the 2024 NFL season. The biggest change is at the bottom, where one team is separating itself from the pack.
Now that Week 7 is in the books for the AFC North, let's see how the divisional rivals stack up against each other in this week's power rankings.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
The Cleveland Browns, ranked last in the division, remained at the bottom after losing to their in-state rival 21-14 in the Battle of Ohio.
Like the game, the Browns also lost their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, to an apparent Achilles tendon tear. Some Cleveland fans were not upset about losing their quarterback and let their voices be heard, to the chagrin of several of Watson’s teammates.
The reaction to Watson's injury has become larger than the game itself. Nevertheless, Cleveland lost their first game within the division of the season and they remain in last place in the AFC North with a 1-6 record. The Browns' negative 53-point differential ranks 28th in the NFL, and their 109 points scored are 27th league-wide.
Even though it never felt as if the Browns were going to win the game, Bengals fans should breathe a sigh of relief that Jameis Winston was Cleveland’s third-string quarterback and not their backup.
Watson did not play well through the first six weeks of the season. Many fans and talking heads argued that Watson should have been demoted weeks ago despite the financial reality of his contract making it impossible.
Winston showed how well the offense could look with competent play from the quarterback position. But at 1-6, it may be too late for whoever their starting QB is now to turn the season around.
Next up for the Browns are the Ravens. It is a game the Browns must win to keep pace with the rest of the division and to keep their season alive. Cincinnati hopes that Cleveland can pull off their upset over the Ravens as the Bengals will need help from other teams in order to catch the Ravens and the Steelers.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
The Bengals are in third place in the AFC North power rankings again this week as they hung on to defeat the reeling Browns in Week 7.
It was a must-win game for the Bengals, who already suffered a loss within the division to the Ravens. They could not afford another such defeat if they wanted to have a shot at a division title after their typical slow start.
Despite their offensive struggles the past two weeks, Cincinnati has scored the second-most points in the division. On the other hand, their defense has surrendered the most points and the 25th most points in the NFL. Cincinnati’s +12-point differential is far behind that of the Ravens and Steelers.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, they remain two games behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Bengals have three games against those rivals remaining on the schedule, so there is still time to catch up.
Cincinnati hosts the Philadelphia Eagles next week in another must-win game if the Bengals hope to keep pace with the division's top teams.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)
The Steelers won their second consecutive game when dismantling the Jets 37-15 on Sunday Night Football.
During the week leading up to the game, head coach Mike Tomlin received criticism for announcing Russell Wilson would start over Justin Fields against New York. Some of the second-guessing came from within the Steelers’ organization.
Wilson and the offense proved their head coach correct by scoring 37 points -- the most they scored in a single game since 2021.
Despite their early-season offensive limitations, the Steelers have the fifth-best point differential in the entire NFL. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points this season, but their points scored still lag behind Baltimore and Cincinnati.
If Pittsburgh can produce offensive performances similar to those they achieved on Sunday, combined with their stingy defense, they will be a very feared team heading into the second half of the season.
The Steelers’ next opponent is the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in a matchup Pittsburgh should win.
1. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
The Ravens hold the top spot in the AFC North power rankings for the fourth consecutive week. They dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football 41-31. Baltimore’s stars continue to shine. Lamar Jackson had 281 yards passing and five touchdowns while completing 17 passes on 22 attempts. He had as many touchdowns as he did incompletions.
Derrick Henry had another dominating performance, rushing for 169 yards and averaging 11.3 per attempt. Receiver Rashod Bateman had a breakout game, catching four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Marlon Humphrey helped seal the game with two interceptions.
The Ravens’ biggest flaw is their defense, which has allowed the 28th-most points in the NFL. Nevertheless, they can make pivotal plays at critical times, which we saw in their victory on Monday night.
The Ravens now have the NFL’s second-longest winning streak behind only the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore is tied for the most points scored with the Commanders. Their 218 points scored are by far the most in the division. The Bengals are second with 178. The Ravens are tenth in points differential in the NFL and second in the division behind the Steelers.
We all expect the Ravens to defeat the Browns when they play Cleveland on Sunday. If that happens, the Ravens will be 2-0 in the division before the Steelers play an AFC North foe.