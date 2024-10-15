AFC North Power Rankings: Bengals get a win in Week 6, but so do Ravens, Steelers
By Glenn Adams
It's hard to believe that we are already a quarter of the way through the 2024 NFL season. At this point, teams are settling into who we should expect them to be. The weekly AFC North power rankings reflect this reality.
There was no movement in the rankings last week. It is the same for this week. The two teams at the top continue to separate themselves. There is one team still trying to find out where they belong. The last-place team remains a bit of a disaster, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's an updated look at the divisional power rankings after the action of Week 6.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
The Cleveland Browns’ opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles indicated how the game would play out for them. They entered the game against the Eagles with their backup center due to the injury to starter Ethan Pocic. The backup, Nick Harris, unceremoniously exited the game with an injury on the first drive.
The Browns lead the NFL in drops entering Week 5. Browns fans had the pleasure of seeing that play out on the first drive as well. They still lead the league in drops after Week 5.
Cleveland’s offense continues to struggle to score points. The team scored 16 points. Seven came from a Myles Garrett blocked punt returned for a touchdown. That was the only touchdown the Browns had against the Eagles. The other nine points were from field goals.
The Browns lost 20-16. Their -46-point differential is the worst in the division by far. It is the sixth-worst margin in the NFL. They are the only AFC North team with a negative point differential.
Next week, the Browns will have their first divisional game versus the Bengals. The Battle for Ohio will also be the battle for third place in the division. It will also be a battle for third place in next week’s power rankings.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
The Cincinnati Bengals hold on to third place in this week’s power rankings after defeating the New York Giants, 17-7. It was an ugly game not fitting for Prime Time. Nevertheless, it was a much-needed victory from a team whose season is hanging on by a whisker.
Despite only scoring 17 points, the Bengals still have scored the seventh-most points this season. And despite only allowing seven points, their defense has surrendered the sixth-most points in the league this year. But fielding a defense with all of its starting defensive linemen for the first time this season and allowing so few points is an encouraging sign.
Next week, the Bengals face in-state rival Cleveland. No matter how much “the Elves” are struggling, the Browns have a defense, in general, and Myles Garrett, in particular, that can win the game for them.
Their next game is an excellent opportunity for the Bengals to get a much-needed win against a divisional foe. Cincinnati can’t afford to be 0-2 within the division. The Ravens don’t play their first divisional game for another two weeks. The Steelers won’t play their first divisional game until a month from now, on November 14th.
The Bengals can’t afford to be 0-4 in the conference, either. They are 12th in the AFC and already have a disadvantage in tiebreakers with Kansas City and Baltimore.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
In relatively easy fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 in Week 6. They maintain their grip on second place in the power rankings and the division standings.
Pittsburgh’s defense will certainly climb in Warren Sharp’s “Havoc Rate” metric. They recorded seven tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and forced three turnovers against the Raiders. The story on offense for the Steelers was running back Najee Harris, who ran for 106 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry on the way to his first 100-yard game of the year.
The Steelers now own the best point differential in the conference at +38. Their defense continues to be one of the best. Their 86 points allowed ranks fourth in the NFL. The Steelers are the next AFC North team to play on Sunday Night Football. They will face the New York Jets in Week 7.
1. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
As the French would say, call the Ravens butter because they are on a roll. Their four consecutive wins are the third-longest winning streak in the NFL, behind only the two undefeated teams, the Vikings and Chiefs. The Ravens continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFL as they defeated the surging Washington Commanders 30-23 in Week 6.
The Commanders are first in points scored this season. They averaged 38 points over their previous three games. Holding them to 23 points was a good day for the Ravens’ defense. Nevertheless, Baltimore’s defense still ranks 25th in points allowed.
On the other hand, Baltimore’s 177 points scored are the third-most this season. Their offense has averaged 35 points over the last three games and they have the second-best point differential in the division.
Like the Steelers, Baltimore also has a prime-time game on deck. In Week 7, Baltimore will take on Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football in what is shaping up to be an excellent matchup.