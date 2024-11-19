AFC North Power Rankings: Kickers take center stage in Week 11
By Glenn Adams
Believe it or not, the story of the AFC North in Week 11 was kicking -- or lack thereof. Speaking of kicking, that's exactly what a couple of teams within the division will do to themselves after letting opportunities to win slip through their hands.
All four AFC North teams were in action in Week 11. The biggest matchup regarding divisional rivalry and record was the Steelers versus the Ravens. Also, California did not show Cincinnati any love. Now that the dust has settled on a meaningful weekend, here are the AFC North Power Rankings as we head toward Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-8)
After a week off, the Cleveland Browns faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. As it turns out, the Browns could have used an additional week off. Or at least their kicker, Dustin Hopkins, could have used an extra day or two to get his mind right.
Hopkins will kick off a theme by going 0-2 on field goals. Mentioning him first is fitting because he made the most embarrassing and inexcusable miss of all, shanking a 27-yard attempt.
Hopkins’ field goal percentage this season is 70%. The league average is 85%.
Browns quarterback Jameis Winston had a prolific game throwing for 395 yards and two touchdowns. Nevertheless, Cleveland’s offense only managed to score 14 points.
The Browns lost to the Saints, 35-14. Still, there was not much the Browns could do to make a meaningful move up in the power rankings. This is their seventh consecutive week at the bottom of the power rankings.
They rank 31st in points scored and have a negative 86 points differential. They are the only team in the division with a negative points differential.
The Browns next play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers are coming off a hard-fought game with the Ravens, making this a possible trap game that the Browns can take advantage of. Or not.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
The Cincinnati Bengals took a trip to the West Coast, hoping to return to the Queen City with new hope for their season. That did not happen. The men in Stripes lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-27. It was another one of those games that Joe Burrow played well enough to win but somehow did not.
Heading into Week 11, the Chargers had the league’s best scoring defense. No team had scored more than 20 points against them all season. Cincinnati scored 27. Still, that wasn’t enough, as the Bengals’ struggling defense surrendered 34 points.
One concerning issue for everyone following the Bengals is the play of their kicker, Evan McPherson. He has been less than clutch this season, and the players and coaches may be looking at him in a kind of way.
McPherson’s field goal percentage this season is 71.4. Again, the league average is 85%.
Cincinnati takes on the hated Pittsburgh Steelers after the bye week. With the playoffs seemingly out of reach, defeating one of their most hated rivals would be a pleasant compensatory prize for the Bengals, even though fans were hoping for more.
However, after taking 14 quarterback hits and three sacks against the Chargers, it might be time to change what success looks like in the 2024 season. The new goal could be that Burrow finishes the season healthy with no injuries that will linger into the 2025 season.
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
The Ravens and Steelers entered their Week 11 matchup tied at the top of the AFC North standings. Something had to give. That something ended up being Justin Tucker’s reputation as the best kicker in the NFL. Tucker’s two misses were costly in a game that the Ravens ultimately lost by two points. His two wayward kicks put an added spotlight on his troubles this season.
This year, Tucker has made 72.7% of his field goals. That is a career low. Again, the league average is 85%. Tucker’s previous low was 86%.
Meanwhile, Baltimore’s high-flying offense had its wings clipped on Sunday, scoring 16 Points. The Ravens had not scored less than 20 points in any game this season.
The Ravens’ offense can spread its wings again on Monday Night Football in Week 12. However, they will face the Chargers, the only team better than them in scoring defense.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)
The Steelers finally played a game within the division. It only took until Week 11. However, it was well worth the wait for them and their fans as they squeaked out a victory against the rival Ravens. In doing so, they now sit alone at the top of the AFC North in the standings and power rankings.
Perhaps the Steelers are in first place, thanks to Chris Boswell. The veteran kicker was 100% on Sunday, converting all six of his attempted field goals. If he had missed just one of those attempts, the Steelers would likely be looking up at the Ravens.
While the Steelers boasted the best kicker in the division on Sunday, they are more likely at the top due to their stingy defense. The Steelers are second in the league in scoring defense, just behind the Chargers. They held Baltimore, the second-highest-scoring team in the NFL, to 16 points.
Pittsburgh’s offense was far from league-shattering-status on Sunday, only scoring 18 points. But that was two more than the Ravens, which is all that matters.
The Steelers have the best points differential in the division despite having the third-best scoring output. Part of that is thanks to a prolific defense. But some credit must go to Boswell. He has made 29 of 30 field goals, giving him a percentage of 96.7 this season. Maybe Boswell is the secret to Pittsburgh's success this season after all.
The Steelers don’t have to wait long before their next inter-division match-up. They play the Browns on Thursday night in Week 12. The Steelers should be overwhelming favorites in that one. But, a short week after an emotional victory could put them in a position to get upset. Check back next week.