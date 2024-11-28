AFC North Power Rankings: Ohio teams still looking up at Ravens, Steelers after Week 12
By Glenn Adams
While the Cincinnati Bengals were off, the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns came out to play in Week 12. The wintery mix that dumped on Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field on Thursday night was a reminder that the 2024 NFL season is getting late. Also dwindling are the number of chances AFC North teams have to make hay in our weekly power rankings.
If there are any moves to make for the two desperate Ohio teams, this weekend’s slate is the now-or-never moment of 2024. But before the Bengals, Browns, Ravens, and Steelers hit the field again, here;s a look at where things stand with the AFC North Power Rankings heading into Week 13.
4. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
If the power rankings were based on vibes, the Cleveland Browns would be ahead of the Bengals. The Browns are feeling themselves more than Cincinnati at this point in time. Quarterback Jameis Winston gave us a pregame interview that only he could before handing the Steelers a loss on Thursday Night Football.
Winston and the Browns defeated their divisional rival 24-19 after his memorable pre-game interview. But one win was not enough to George Jefferson their way past the Bengals.
The Browns’ point differential of -81 remains the worst in the AFC North by a great deal. In fact, they're the only AFC North team with a negative point differential after 12 weeks. The next worst belongs to the Bengals at +1.
The Browns do boast the best divisional record at 2-1. Over the last stretch of the season, they have an opportunity to improve that record and play spoiler to the Ravens’ and Steelers’ aspirations of getting the 1-seed or potentially hosting a playoff game.
The Browns play against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. They may finally find themselves out of the cellar after eight consecutive weeks with a win. But, we should not count on that happening. Then again, no one expected Cleveland to beat the Steelers last week either.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
While the Browns made a convincing argument to leap over the Cincinnati Bengals, it wasn't enough.
The Bengals were on their bye in Week 11. While at home, they saw the hope of divisional aspirations that Fall brings slowly evaporate further with the Ravens winning. While the Bengals aren't eliminated from the playoff picture, they face an uphill battle while running on a treadmill, rolling in the opposite direction.
There is a sliver of hope in the Queen City. Cincinnati’s offense ranks sixth in points scored in the NFL. And for all the heat that Zac Taylor is taking as head coach, he is the offensive play-caller with his team in every game this season, thanks to the offense’s performance.
Even if you are inclined to give most of the credit to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for that success, Taylor deserves, possibly reluctantly so, some praise. Lou Anarumo’s defense must get at least one critical stop every game over the next six weeks. Getting a crucial stop is something they’ve rarely done over the first 12 weeks of the season.
Regrettably, there is not much hope left. But if the Bengals are to win the next six consecutive games to make a playoff push, they must first defeat one of their biggest and oldest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)
The Steelers have finally reached the AFC North portion of their schedule, which took them only ten weeks. The Steelers defeated the Ravens two weeks ago. However, after a hard-fought matchup against Baltimore and a short week, the Steelers lost to the last-place Browns on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 12.
Despite their loss to the Browns, the Steelers’ defense remains dominant. They rank third in the league in completion percentage (61.5) and second in quarterback rating (76.9) allowed. They rank third in points allowed this season.
The Steelers will try to get their second AFC North win in three weeks when they face the Bengals on Sunday. It will be their third straight game within the division.
1. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
The Ravens are second in the standings, but they ascend to the top of the AFC North Power Rankings in Week 12.
The Ravens’ offense continued their domination when they scored 30 points against the NFL’s best-scoring defense, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries. Lamar Jackson was efficient, throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of 22 pass attempts. The Ravens' QB has been remarkable this season as he chases the third MVP of his career.
Baltimore leads the division in points scored by a wide margin with 364. The next closest inside the division is the Bengals, with 297 points scored. And despite their struggling defense, Baltimore’s +70-point differential is the division’s best.
The Ravens next play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting game.