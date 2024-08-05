Full history and timeline of the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest rivalries
By Glenn Adams
Like all teams, the Cincinnati Bengals have had their fair share of real rivalries. The Bengals have been in existence since the late 1960s, so they were bound to make some enemies eventually. Over time, the Bengals have had several nemeses, whether due to shared history, geographic proximity, or recent showdowns.
Here's a look at the five biggest rivalries the Bengals have had throughout their history.
5. Indianapolis (Baltimore) Colts
Listing the Colts as a major rival for the Bengals might be a stretch. However, the two teams are very familiar with one another. A more heated Bengals-Colts rivalry would be great for the region and the NFL.
This on-field competition dates back to the beginning of the franchise. After the Bengals established themselves in 1968, they quickly found themselves in the playoffs a couple of years later. Their first playoff opponent was the Baltimore Colts. Cincinnati lost that matchup, 17-0.
In 1984, the Colts uprooted their team to Indianapolis. It would be a while until the two teams would meet in the playoffs again, but it would happen. Fast forward to 2015. There was hope in Cincinnati after the Bengals reached the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Unfortunately, they ran into the Colts in the Wild Card Round and lost, 26-10.
Adding to this unsung rivalry is proximity. It's an easy hour-and-a-half drive along I-74 from Cincinnati to Indianapolis. As a result, the Bengals-Colts preseason game has become a staple of both teams’ offseason. From 1992 to 2019, the clubs faced off against each other in the last preseason game every year except for 2000. Cincinnati's preseason record versus the Colts record was 15-12 during that time. 2024 marks the first time the two teams will face each other in the preseason since 2019.
In their history, the Bengals and Colts have played 31 regular season games against each other. The Colts lead the overall series 20-11 and hold a 2-0 playoff record over Cincinnati.
4. San Fransisco 49ers
Cincinnati’s rivalry against the 49ers has been generally one-sided. The 49ers own a 13-5 overall record against the Bengals, including playoff appearances. Yet, two of those losses hurt more than any regular season matchup against a division rival, as they came in the Super Bowl.
Prior to 2022, if you mentioned the Super Bowl in Cincinnati, it might bring to mind Louis Billups dropping an interception, John Taylor's touchdown reception, Tim Krumrie's broken leg, and a goal-line stand that ended with Pete Johnson's unsuccessful rush attempt on fourth down.
The Bengals have made three Super Bowls in their long history. Twice Cincinnati faced the San Francisco 49ers. They went 0-2 in those games. For as close as the 2021 Bengals team came to winning against the Rams, they were immensely closer, twice, against the 49ers. For those who were around then, it still hurts to this day.
We were four points away from a Super Bowl rematch between the Niners and Bengals in the 2021 season. Unfortunately, San Francisco lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams. Then, both clubs lost in their respective championship games at the end of the 2022 campaign. Perhaps we'll get a proper rematch at some point in the future.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
A little low? We think not.
The fact that Pittsburgh does not view Cincinnati as its biggest rival only adds to the distaste fans have for the Steelers. Nevertheless, “football hate” remains a real thing among these rivals. Pittsburgh argues the Bengals are dirty while forgiving, or even ignoring, the trespasses they have committed.
But as much as Bengals fans hate the Steelers, the rivalry is admittedly lopsided. Perhaps Pittsburgh doesn’t see Cincinnati as their main rival because the Steelers have dominated the series. The Bengals are 39-70 all-time versus their divisional foe. Those 109 matchups are the most games the Bengals have played against any team. It includes a 0-2 record in the playoffs.
While fans still hate each other, animosity on the field has waned. Yet, with the “passionate” play of some of their young players like George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr., it only takes one unsportsmanlike penalty for all those old emotions to flood back to the playing field.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Second on this list are the Kansas City Chiefs. Recency bias is the principal reason why the Chiefs leapfrogged the Steelers as the second biggest rival for the Bengals. Perhaps envy also plays a part.
Each of the previous three Super Bowls included either Kansas City or Cincinnati. They faced each other in two of the past three AFC Championships. The only AFC team that has prevented Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid from reaching the Super Bowl over the past three years is the Bengals.
However, the 2021 AFC Championship Game was not the first time the Bengals had to bail out the rest of the NFL and go full Thanos on the Kansas City squad. In 2003, behind the outstanding efforts of Peter Warrick and Rudi Johnson, Cincinnati dashed the Chiefs’ hopes of an undefeated season.
Overall, Cincinnati has an 18-16 series lead over Kansas City. Since 2022, the Bengals own a 3-2 lead over Kansas City. That includes a 1-1 record in the playoffs.
Many believe that this recent rivalry is just getting started. After all, most consider Mahomes to be the best quarterback in the NFL and many would argue that Burrow is a close second on that list when healthy.
Furthermore, some of the extracurricular activities the Bengals typically shared with Pittsburgh have entered into the rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs.
Recent comments by Ja'Marr Chase will only intensify this feud. The star receiver refused to utter Patrick Mahome's name and declined to acknowledge that the Chiefs quarterback is the number one player in the NFL. Instead, Chase held firm and stated that Joe Burrow is the best player in the league.
And not for nothing, but we would put Cincinnati Chili against their Kansas City Barbecue any day of the week.
1. Cleveland Browns
Regarding which team is Cincinnati's biggest rival, there's only one answer: the Cleveland Browns. It’s deeper than football. It's personal. The Bengals’ entire existence is a metaphorical middle finger to the Cleveland Browns as staff, label, crew, and NFL franchise.
After all, the Bengals owe their entire existence to the Browns. After being ousted by Art Modell, Paul Brown created the Bengals. Throughout their shared history, the Browns and Bengals have always been there for each other, and the Battle of Ohio will continue to be a healthy contested dogfight.
Cincinnati owns a 53-48 all-time series lead over Cleveland. The 101 games against the Browns represent the second-most games against another NFL franchise in Bengals history.
The competition on the field is as fierce between the Browns and Bengals as it is with Cincinnati and any of the teams listed above. One of the more memorable moments in the rivalry was when Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson jumped into the “Dog Pound” only to be greeted by beer showers, mugs to the helmet, and middle fingers. Stay classy, Cleveland.
More recently, trash talk between the Browns secondary and the Bengals wide receivers led Ja’Marr Chase to say it’s “on-site” when they face each other. Chase lists Cleveland’s defensive backs as the opponents he looks forward to playing against the most. Some of that talk has led to on-the-field shenanigans.
Honorable mentions
There are other teams deserving of making this list. The Baltimore Ravens are divisional foes, but the rivalry hasn't risen to that of Pittsburgh and Cleveland, yet. Perhaps because the Ravens are a relatively new team. The Tennessee Titans narrowly missed making the top 5 due to their time as AFC Central foes. The Bengals have also squared off against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on three separate occasions, so there's something there, too.
Ultimately, Kansas City and San Francisco making this list indicates that the Bengals have moved beyond divisional rivalries and are now part of larger championship discussions. It would be fitting if Cincinnati's first Super Bowl victory came against the 49ers by way of the Colts, Steelers, and Chiefs.